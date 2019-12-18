Bajirao Mastani Turns 4; Here Are The Most Sizzling DeepVeer Scenes From The Film

Bajirao Mastani is an Indian epic historical romance film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie has been inspired from a Marathi novel, Rau, written by Nagnath S. Inamdar. It narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa, Bajirao 1, and his second wife.

The star cast of the movie has Ranveer Singh playing the role of Bajirao and Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone as his wives. While Priyanka portrayed the role of his first wife, Kashibai, Deepika played the role of his second wife, Mastani. The now-married couple, Deepika-Ranveer, received a lot of acclamation for their on-screen chemistry. On the occasion of the movie completing five years, here are the best scenes from the movie that set the screens on fire.

The introduction scene of Deepika

In this scene, the audience saw Bajirao fight with an imposter who later turns out to be a Rajput princess, Mastani. The scene shows the duo putting up a power-filled sword fight and to take the other one down. As the plot unfolds, it is discovered that Mastani had entered his camp to plead with him to protect her kingdom from invaders.

The scene where Mastani accepts Bajirao's love

This scene starts with Deepika, who is wounded, laying in her bed. Ranveer enters the scene and asks to speak to Deepika’s character in private. Later, he asks her to show him the wound to which she says that she is too royal to show her wound like that. This scene has a lot of importance in the movie, as this is the time when Mastani accepts Bajirao’s knife. It was later revealed that in Mastani’s family, if a King or prince offers his knife and the princess accepts it, then they two are bound in a relationship.

Love confession and separation scene

The scene shows Bajirao-Mastani meeting each other and then separating as Bajirao is duty-bound. In this scene, the two characters confess their love for each other. Bajirao tells her that he would be leaving and might not return. Mastani delivers really strong dialogues when he is leaving and assures her friend that she loves him.

