Bajirao Mastani Has Completed 4 Years; Here Are A Few Lesser-known Facts About The Film

It has been four years since epic romantic drama Bajirao Mastani hit theatres. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie released on December 18, 2015. It was the second time the real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen together in a drama movie. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role as Kashi Bai who was the first wife of Peshwa Bajirao. Here are a few fun facts about this movie.

Bajirao Mastani’s lesser-known fun facts and trivia:

The original cast of Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani was announced in the year 2003, where Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were going to play the role of Bajirao and Mastani respectively. Bhoomika Chawla was reportedly supposed to play Kashi Bai. After the real-life couple Salman and Aishwarya broke up, the project saw a few changes where Kareena Kapoor was going to play Mastani and Rani Mukerji was going to play Kashi Bai. But the idea was shelved. Over the decade, many actors like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Katrina Kaif were reportedly rumoured to join in the project. But Bhansali decided to go with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after their roles in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela were loved by fans.

The Guinness World Record

The first song of the film was launched at the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Balewadi Stadium in Pune. The director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone were present at the event and with them over 5000 students had also gathered. They formed the biggest human formation of Lord Ganesha which was later declared as a world record by Guinness World Records for the largest human formation of a deity.

Tanvi Azmi as the peshwa’s mother

Tanvi Azmi was not the first choice for the role in the movie. Before her, Dimple Kapadia, Shabana Azmi, and Supriya Pathak were all considered for the role. But after she was cast for the part, she had to shave her head for the film, which led her to turn down a role in Umesh Shukla's All Is Well.

