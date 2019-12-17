Rani Mukerji Reveals How She Has Dealt With Offenders In The Past

Mardaani 2 released on December 13 starring Rani Mukerji in the lead. The movie has received an overwhelming response from the audience. In the movie, Rani Mukerji is portraying the role of a cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The first film of the series dealt with human trafficking and in the sequel of the film, Rani's character has gotten stronger and confident. Rani Mukerji in an interview with a media publication spoke about her experiences whenever she has been in any such situations. She also spoke about the kind of punishment according to her such criminals deserve.

Here is what Rani feels

Mardaani 2 is based on a serious crucial issue of the increasing number of rapes in India. The movie also focuses on the topic of eve-teasing and molestation that many women go through. In an interview with a media publication, the actor broke the silence on her own experience going through these problems. Rani revealed how people have misbehaved with her as well. She also spoke about how she handled the situation.

Rani Mukerji said that whenever she has been in any such situation, she straight-up went ahead and slapped the person. She added that she has grown up looking up to Goddess Durga and she has also been inspired by this fearless Goddess. Rani recalled, whenever she was in any such situation as a child, she has slapped the offender. She mentioned that there was no count to such offenders and she has slapped many of them. Rani feels that these criminals who carry out such barbaric acts deserve brutal punishment. She also said that when a rape victim loses her life, the kind of trauma and the pain that her family goes through is incomparable.

Rani spoke about the movie and response that Mardaani 2 has received. She said that she was extremely happy that their aim of "naari shakti" has reached across the nation. She also said that the girls who watched the film will have felt empowered coming out of the theatres, which is the most heartening response to the film.

