Panipat: Peshwa Bajirao's Descendent Threatens Makers To Move Court Over THIS Dialogue

Panipat is just weeks away from its release. However, while netizens seem to debate if there is any similarity between the Arjun Kapoor starrer and Bajirao Mastani, another controversy has broken out. The eighth descendant of Peshwa Bajirao has expressed his concern over a dialogue said by Kriti Sanon in the trailer. The dialogue reads, "Maine suna hai Peshwa jab akele muhim par jaate hain to ek Mastani ke saath laut te hain (I have heard whenever Peshwa goes to battle alone, he returns with a Mastani)."

Controversy breaks out

In an interview with a leading media publication, he said, "The particular dialogue in the movie — ‘whenever Peshwa returns from battleground, he brings one Mastani’ — is in bad taste and highly objectionable. The way it has been used, presents a bad picture of not only Mastani Sahiba but also of the Peshwa to our audience and to young minds unaware of Maratha history. Mastani Bai was the bona fide wife of Peshwa Baji Rao and not just another woman".

He further added, "After seeing that portion in the trailer of the movie, I have sent notices to the producers and the director to remove that portion or make necessary changes. If they don’t respond, I’ll move court against them."

About the film:

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is a historical drama. The film is set to release on December 6, 2019. It will also feature Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. The movie chronicles the story of the Third battle of Panipat. In it, Arjun Kapoor will essay the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti Sanon will portray the role of Parvati Bai.

