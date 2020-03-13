Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Story Was Inspired By A Real Life Incident?

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was one of the iconic movies of all times. The cast of the movie included Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The plot of the movie was about Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, played by Salman Khan who embarks on a mission to reunite a Pakistani girl with her family. There is also a lot of interesting trivia about the film. Take a look at some of the trivia about Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan trivia

Salman Khan has two horses based on which the name of the movie was suggested. His horses' names are Bajrangi and Bhaijaan. This is one of the interesting facts about the movie.

Hrithik Roshan was going to play the role of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi and Rakesh Roshan was going to direct the film. The writer of the film, V. Vijayendra Prasad, wanted to co-produce the movie. Rakesh Roshan did not agree to do that and Kabir Khan ended up directing the film.

Kabir wanted Aamir Khan for the lead role but then due to some reasons the actor could not play the role and finally Salman Khan played the role of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi.

Popular actor Emraan Hashmi was going to play the role of Nawazuddin Siddique in the movie but then he signed out from it. As per reports, Emraan Hashmi felt that his role in the film was too small. In fact, Nawazuddin Siddique's role was praised in the film. He played the role of Chand Nawab. His role was inspired by a real-life news reporter whose name was Chand Nawab. Kabir Khan was inspired by this Chand Nawab and wanted Nawazuddin Siddique to play the same kind of role.

Bajrangi BhaIjaan's plot was inspired by a Tamil movie, Poovizhi Vasalile, which in turn was a remake of Malayalam movie Poovinu Puthiya Poonthennal. Speaking about the plot of the film, a similar real-life incident occurred with a girl name Geeta who could not speak and a guy name Ansar Berni helped her reunite with her family in India.

