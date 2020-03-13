The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Story Was Inspired By A Real Life Incident?

Bollywood News

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was one of the best movies of Salman and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Here are some of the facts about the film. Read more to know about them

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was one of the iconic movies of all times. The cast of the movie included Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The plot of the movie was about Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, played by Salman Khan who embarks on a mission to reunite a Pakistani girl with her family. There is also a lot of interesting trivia about the film. Take a look at some of the trivia about Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Heroine' & Other Films Based On The Indian Film Industry; Read

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Deletes Her Latest Face-mask Selfie From Instagram

 Bajrangi Bhaijaan trivia

  • Salman Khan has two horses based on which the name of the movie was suggested. His horses' names are Bajrangi and Bhaijaan. This is one of the interesting facts about the movie.
  •  Hrithik Roshan was going to play the role of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi and Rakesh Roshan was going to direct the film. The writer of the film, V. Vijayendra Prasad, wanted to co-produce the movie. Rakesh Roshan did not agree to do that and Kabir Khan ended up directing the film.
  • Kabir wanted Aamir Khan for the lead role but then due to some reasons the actor could not play the role and finally Salman Khan played the role of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi.
  • Popular actor Emraan Hashmi was going to play the role of Nawazuddin Siddique in the movie but then he signed out from it. As per reports, Emraan Hashmi felt that his role in the film was too small. In fact, Nawazuddin Siddique's role was praised in the film. He played the role of Chand Nawab. His role was inspired by a real-life news reporter whose name was Chand Nawab. Kabir Khan was inspired by this Chand Nawab and wanted Nawazuddin Siddique to play the same kind of role.
  • Bajrangi BhaIjaan's plot was inspired by a Tamil movie, Poovizhi Vasalile, which in turn was a remake of Malayalam movie Poovinu Puthiya Poonthennal. Speaking about the plot of the film, a similar real-life incident occurred with a girl name Geeta who could not speak and a guy name Ansar Berni helped her reunite with her family in India.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan: Times When She Played A Strong, Independent Character On Screen

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Romantic Songs That One Should Hear Right Away!

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Trump
TRUMP DOWNPLAYED CORONAVIRUS: US
Sengar
SENGAR GETS 10 YEAR JAIL TERM
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Farah
FARAH KHAN ON A 'CORONA STAYCATION'