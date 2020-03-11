Kareena Kapoor Khan: Times When She Played A Strong, Independent Character On Screen

Kareena Kapoor Khan has evolved as an artist through the years. She has gone from playing a typical damsel in distress to portraying strong, independent characters on screen. Kareena admitted that she is focusing on getting better at her craft and starring in good films. Over the years, Kareena is among the few female actors to carry enough on-screen weight to lead a movie. Here are some of her films where she plays a free and independent woman.

Times when Kareen Kapoor Khan played a strong, independent character

Ki & Ka

Kareena brought forth what fans called a revolutionary change in the female character space with her portrayal of Kia in the film. The 2016 film was greeted with mixed reviews, however, Kareena’s portrayal of the character was appreciated. Fans praised the makers for such a refreshing concept where an ambitious woman sets out on her goals while her husband prefers to manage the household. Nonetheless, the concept alone sold the film according to fans, and the movie earned approximately over ₹100 crores at the box office.

Veere Di Wedding

Hailed as one of the most popular and much-awaited films at the time, Veere Di Wedding was a movie that featured an all-female cast. The film and its storyline were engaging to the masses, however, some felt the film could do better. The Shashanka Ghosh directed film was called to be as one of the first female-oriented films by fans.This film too managed to cross the one hundred crore mark in 2018.

Heroine

Kareena was heavily praised for this film upon its release for her portrayal of Mahi. The film released in 2012 and was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, who in an interview quoted that he tried to explore the inner workings of Bollywood through this film. The movie tells the story of an actor and the things she faces in what may seem like a glamorous world to the masses.

