Kareena Kapoor Khan Deletes Her Latest Face-mask Selfie From Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not only known for her stellar acting career but she is also loved for her quirky social media presence. The actor already has over 5 million followers on Instagram alone and she often shares photos of her daily life on her social media pages. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a cute and amusing photo on her Instagram page, where she donned a star-spangled face mask. However, she soon deleted or archived the image for unknown reasons.

Kareena Kapoor Khan deletes her latest photo with a facemask

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan: Times when she played a strong, independent character on screen

The above photo was first shared online by Kareena Kapoor Khan on her own Instagram account. However, the actor soon deleted/archived the photo for no apparent reason. The photo was later reposted online by many of Kareena Kapoor Khan's fan pages.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan turns into a 'slo-mo' girl on 'Angrezi Medium' sets, watch video

In the image, Kareena Kapoor Khan dons a pink star-spangled face mask. She has her hair tied in a bun and is wearing a casual orange t-shirt. Kareena Kapoor Khan often posts fun and quirky photos on Instagram, proving that she has no qualms about sharing her real self on the social media platform.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's best romantic songs that one should hear right away!

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the massively popular comedy film, Good Newwz. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also starred Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Good Newwz was one of the most successful Indian films of 2019 and earned over ₹300 crores at the box office. Kareena is also set to feature in director Homi Adajania's upcoming film, Angrezi Medium. The film also stars Irrfan Khan and is set to release soon, on March 13, 2020.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor slammed after video with selfie seeking fan appears, Internet backs actress

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.