'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Shooting Locations Will Surprise Fans, Read To Know More

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a 2015 movie starring Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. He also contributed to the story, along with K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, and Parveez Sheikh. Salman plays the role of a devout follower of Lord Hanuman in the film. Did you know that the scenes portrayed as Pakistan in the film, are actually shot in a Rajasthani village? Read ahead to know more about the film's shooting location.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan shooting locations

For fans who have been wondering about the Bajrangi Bhaijaan shooting location in Pakistan, the film showcases beautiful sights when Salman Khan's character Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi enters the neighbouring country. But the location isn't in the neighbouring country at all, it is actually a town in Rajasthan called Mandawa.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan shooting has taken place in many parts of India but the little rustic and intriguing town of Mandawa was the place where all the Pakistan-based scenes were shot. Mandawa is a popular locating for shooting and a few songs from the films Paheli and PK were also shot in this location. The town was also a major shooting location for films like Dolly Ki Doli, Jab We Met, to name a few.

Other shooting locations

Bajrangi Bhaijaan shooting location in India includes some scenic places. Many news reports indicate that the film was shot in locations like New Delhi, Karjat and in Kashmir Valley - Sonamarg and Zoji La. The ending scene was shot in Sonmarg near the Thajiwas glacier.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan cast

Bajrangi Bhaijaan cast features Salman Khan as Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi i.e. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali Malhotra as Shahida " Munni", Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Chand Nawab and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Rasika Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi. All the actors were well commended for their roles by fans and by critics. In supporting cast, fans saw Meher Vij, Mir Sarwar, Kamlesh Gill and Sharat Saxena.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan plot synopsis

Bajrangi Bhaijaan plot revolves around Salman Khan's character who finds a mute girl on a festive occasion. He takes it upon himself to figure out where she is from and take her back. In the meantime, he starts liking Kareena's character in the film. Soon, Salman's character realises that the mute girl is from Pakistan and plans to take her to her home overcoming all odds.

Promo Pic Credit: Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Instagram

