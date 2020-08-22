Salman Arrives With Iulia As Khans Gather For Ganpati Celebration At Sohail's Home

The Khan family is known for their gatherings on festivals and it was no different on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday. In the first outfit of the family members together since the start of the COVID pandemic, the stars were seen arriving at Sohail Khan’s house. Salman Khan arrived with ‘close friend’ Iulia Vantur.

Salman Khan and family celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Salman and Iulia, who is often termed as his rumoured girlfriend, arrived in the same car at Sohail’s home. Both had donned masks as they got clicked on arrival.

In another car, Salman’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and his wife, veteran actress Helen, arrived together, and they too had donned masks. Sohail was seen escorting Helen to the home.

Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Girogia Andriani too were snapped on their way to the venue.

Salman’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, and Daisy Shah were among the other stars who arrived to take part in the celebrations.

Even Salman’s sister Arpita bright Lord Ganesha home. Aayush posted a snap of their children Ahil and Ayat with the Elephant God.

Salman Khan and numerous members of his family and actors like Jacqueline Fernandez had been living at the actor's farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai during the major part of the lockdown. It was only a few days ago that Salman was spotted at a studio in Mumbai as he kicked off shooting for Bigg Boss 14. The Dabangg star, apart from launching numerous music videos and brand ventures from the farmhouse, made headlines for his charitable activities, donating food and other essentials to the needy during the lockdown.

