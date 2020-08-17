Know Sharat Saxena's Stunning Net Worth As The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Actor Turns 70

Sharat Saxena kick-started his career with his role in the 1977 film titled Agent Vinod. Ever since then, he has done a slew of movies in his stellar career. Sharat has many hit Bollywood films under his belt. He has worked in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Punjabi film industry too. Here's a look at Sharat Saxena's net worth.

Sharat Saxena's net worth

As per a report by an entertainment portal, Sharat Saxena's net worth is approximately Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). Sharat Saxena's net worth is can br apprehended on the basis of his appearances in films. He is also known to play the role of Kichaka in the much-loved show, Mahabharat.

Also Read | 'Dangerous' pair Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover's combined net worth will amaze you

Sharat Saxena's movies

After Agent Vinod, Sharat Saxena was a part of films like Des Pardes, Kaala Patthar, Tarana, Shaan, Shakti, Pukar, among others. He plays the role of an antagonist in most of his films. His notable work is in movies like Mr. India, Shahenshah, Rakhwala, Tridev, Agneepath, Ghayal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others. He has worked with actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan among others.

Also Read |Nitish Bharadwaj's net worth, from Krishna in 'Mahabharat' to Sudarshan in 'Samantar'

In 2019, Sharat Saxena was seen in Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhu Deva. In 2020, he appeared in Navjot Gulati's directorial Jai Mummy Di. The film also stars Sonnalli Seygall, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha among others. If reports are to be believed, Sharat will be seen in the upcoming film titled Tadap, helmed by Milan Luthria.

Also Read |Check out the net worth of the actors in the upcoming film 'Gunjan Saxena'; Details inside

Talking about his contribution to the Malayalam film industry, Sharat Saxena's movies like Thakshashila, C.I.D. Moosa, Kilukkam Kilukilukkam, Sringaravelan among others did well with fans. His Telugu films like Raja Simham, Ugadi, Gharana Mogudu and Tamil films like Sudhandhiram, Narasimha among others were also well-received by the audience. Sharat has received the Filmfare Best Villain Award.

Sharat Saxena's birthday

As Sharat Saxena turns 70 on August 17, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans flocked to Twitter and shared stills from his movies and penned sweet wishes for the actor. A user wrote, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday Sharat Saxena Ji. May God bless you with all the happiness in the world."

@sharatsaxenaind

Wishing a happy birthday ❤️🎉✨

#HBD#Sharat Saxena.🎂🎊🎁

All the best for your future projects 🤗 pic.twitter.com/ynZFIwZXmg — Ashudeep Sen (@ashudeepsen) August 17, 2020

This is Sharat Saxena appreciation tweet. Terrific Screen Presence. So many movies, Kaala Patthar, Boxer, Tridev, Vishwatma, Bajrangi Bhaijaan,Baghbaan, Narsimha,Mr India, Saathiya, Phir Hera Pheri,Pyar Ke Side Effects,Ghayal and His Best being,”Ronak Singh” in Ghulam. Brilliant! pic.twitter.com/8qGfswFkM1 — King_Drunkard_IV (@KingDrunkard) August 16, 2020

Also Read |Here's Akshay Kumar's Net Worth as he becomes only Indian in Forbes 2020 Top 10 list

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to great Indian actor #SharatSaxena ji. He has acted in more than 250 Bollywood films.



He has also acted in many Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films.



In the age of 70, his maintain his fitness very well.@deespeak @AshishSinghLIVE @yamigautam pic.twitter.com/qIW06E8MPU — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) August 17, 2020

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.