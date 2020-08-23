Salman Khan Movies That Are Remake Of Korean Films, From 'PRDP' To 'Bharat'

Salman Khan is one of the popular actors of all time in Bollywood. Over the years, he has won several accolades for delivering hit performances in movies. Several of his films have been an adaptation of Korean movies and dramas. Here is a list of them. Take a look.

Read Also | Iulia Vantur Goes Fishing As She Spends Time At Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan's films adapted from Korean movies and dramas

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is an upcoming film starring Salman Khan. This film was supposed to release on Eid this year but could not, due to the novel coronavirus. It was reported by Free Press Journal that this movie is a remake of a Korean film called The Outlaws. Salman Khan will reportedly be seen essaying the role of a cop in this film.

The Outlaws released in 2017 and starred Ma Dong-Seok, Yoon Kye-sang, and Jo Jae-Yoon in pivotal roles. Directed by Kang Yoon-sung, this film was a crime action drama is that is based on a real incident. The story revolves around a detective based Seoul in who attempts to keep the peace while two gangs fight over a neighbourhood.

Read Also | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Throwback To The Time When Salman Khan Sported A Blonde Look

Bharat

Salaman Khan's 2019 hit film Bharat was an adaptation of a South Korean movie titled Ode To My Father. It released in 2014 and was the fourth highest-grossing film in the history of Korean cinema. The Korean film was directed by Yoon Je-Kyoon. This film starred Hwang Jung-min and Yunjin Kim in the leading role.

Read Also | After Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Comes Out In Support Of Daily Wage Earners Of Maharashtra

The Veteran (future film)

Mumbai Mirror had reported that Salman will be seen playing the role of a contemporary cop in the Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran. This film will be produced under the banner of CJ Entertainment.

Read Also | A Sneak Peek Into Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse; See Pics Inside

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo marked the return of the iconic actor-director duo of Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya after several years. The Sonam Kapoor and Salman starrer was inspired by a South Korean movie titled Masquerade. This Korean film was directed by Choo Chang-min. It had Lee Byung-hun, Ryu Seung-ryong and Han Hyo-Joo in the lead roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.