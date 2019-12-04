Bala Box Office Collection Continues To Soar Despite Limited Shows

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala has become one of the most successful films of the year. The film is still going strong at the box office and has crossed over ₹100 crores in net earnings. Bala was not much affected by the recent releases of films like Marjaavaan and Motichoor Chaknachoor, however, it is now playing only at limited screens.

Bala box office collection thus far

Bala had opened up to an impressive start as it garnered around ₹98.80 crores in just two weeks at the domestic box office. The film finally entered the ₹100-crore club within its third day of release. D espite being played at limited screens/shows, the film continues to record decent numbers at the box office. The collection stands at a total of ₹113.59 crores as last reported by Indian film critic and trade analyst Tarun Adarsh.

#Bala - playing at limited screens/shows - continues to attract ample footfalls over the weekend... [Week 4] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.71 cr. Total: ₹ 113.59 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana with more than one hit in 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana has joined the actors who have more than one hit in the year. His earlier films that came out this year include Dream Girl and Article 15, both of which accumulated ₹142.26 crores and ₹63.05 crores in net earnings respectively at the domestic box office. Article 15 was declared a hit as the film was made on a controlled budget. Dream Girl still remains Ayushmann Khurrana's highest grosser till now which has a lifetime run of ₹142.26 crores at the box office. Bala released on November 7 and follows the story of a man, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who experiences premature balding and how he deals with the situation. The film also stars Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Saurabh Shukla, and Javed Jaffrey in pivotal roles.

