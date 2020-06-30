Last Updated:

Balika Vadhu Quiz: Check Your Knowledge Of Avika Gor's Famous Indian TV Show

Balika Vadhu came as a big success for the child actor Avika Gor. On her birthday, here is a Balika Vadhu quiz to solve and check your knowledge about the show.

Written By
Aditi Sharma
Balika Vadhu quiz

Balika Vadhu is an Indian soap opera that aired on Colors TV. It aired between July 21, 2008, and July 31, 2016, with 2,245 episodes. The story which is set in rural Rajasthan revolved around the life of a child bride from childhood to womanhood. The first season focused on Anandi and Jagdish, who were married in childhood. The second season reflects the lives of Anandi's daughter Dr. Nandini who was also a child bride. On the occasion of Avika Gor's birthday, here's a Balika Vadhu quiz for you all. 

Balika Vadhu quiz

1.      What is the name of Avika Gor in the show?

  • Anika
  • Avika
  • Anandi
  • Amayra

2.      Which evil practice of society is highlighted in the show?

  • Female foeticide
  • Domestic violence
  • Child Marriage
  • Sati Pratha

3.      At what age does Anandi get married to Jagdish?

  • 8 years
  • 9 years
  • 10 years
  • 11 years

4.      Why does Jagdish leave Anandi when they grow up?

  • He marries someone else
  • He leaves to Mumbai for higher education
  • He falls in love with someone else
  • He files a divorce

5.      How does Anandi try to carve her identity after divorce?

  • By finding a job
  • By studying
  • By starting an NGO
  • By starting her own business

Also Read| 'Balika Vadhu': Sidharth Shukla remembers 'birth of the character Shiv Raj Shekhar'

6.      Who does Anandi choose to get married to after her divorce?

  • Jagdish
  • Shivraj
  • Mahaveer
  • Hardik

7.      What is Balika Vadhu’s title track?

  • Balika Vadhu
  • Choti si Umar
  • Kacchi Umar Ke pakka rishte
  • Lamhe Pyar Ke

8.      In which year did Balika Vadhu start premiering on the television?

  • 2008
  • 2009
  • 2010
  • 2012

Also Read| Mahima Makwana reveals Vijay Deverakonda recognised her from the show 'Balika Vadhu'

9.      Which Bigg Boss participant has been a part of Balika Vadhu?

  • Asim Riaz
  • Paras Chhabra
  • Sidharth Shukla
  • Rashami Desai

10.   Do Anandi and Jagdish make it to the end as a happy couple?

  • No, they get divorced
  • Yes, they move to Mumbai
  • Maybe, it was not shown in the show
  • No, they leave each other for some else

Balika Vadhu quiz- answers

1.      Anandi

2.      Child Marriage

3.      8 years

Also Read| 'Balika Vadhu' returns on small screens, Avika Gor shares a special message for fans

4.      He falls in love with someone else

5.      By starting an NGO

6.      Shivraj

7.      Choti Si Umar

8.      2008

9.      Sidharth Shukla

10.   No, they get divorced

Also Read| 'Balika Vadhu' star Anup Soni had to be convinced by Smita Bansal to take up the role

Picture Courtesy: Still from Balika Vadhu

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all