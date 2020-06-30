Balika Vadhu Quiz: Check Your Knowledge Of Avika Gor's Famous Indian TV Show

Quick links:
Balika Vadhu is an Indian soap opera that aired on Colors TV. It aired between July 21, 2008, and July 31, 2016, with 2,245 episodes. The story which is set in rural Rajasthan revolved around the life of a child bride from childhood to womanhood. The first season focused on Anandi and Jagdish, who were married in childhood. The second season reflects the lives of Anandi's daughter Dr. Nandini who was also a child bride. On the occasion of Avika Gor's birthday, here's a Balika Vadhu quiz for you all.
1. What is the name of Avika Gor in the show?
2. Which evil practice of society is highlighted in the show?
3. At what age does Anandi get married to Jagdish?
4. Why does Jagdish leave Anandi when they grow up?
5. How does Anandi try to carve her identity after divorce?
6. Who does Anandi choose to get married to after her divorce?
7. What is Balika Vadhu’s title track?
8. In which year did Balika Vadhu start premiering on the television?
9. Which Bigg Boss participant has been a part of Balika Vadhu?
10. Do Anandi and Jagdish make it to the end as a happy couple?
1. Anandi
2. Child Marriage
3. 8 years
4. He falls in love with someone else
5. By starting an NGO
6. Shivraj
7. Choti Si Umar
8. 2008
9. Sidharth Shukla
10. No, they get divorced
