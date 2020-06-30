Balika Vadhu Quiz: Check Your Knowledge Of Avika Gor's Famous Indian TV Show

Balika Vadhu is an Indian soap opera that aired on Colors TV. It aired between July 21, 2008, and July 31, 2016, with 2,245 episodes. The story which is set in rural Rajasthan revolved around the life of a child bride from childhood to womanhood. The first season focused on Anandi and Jagdish, who were married in childhood. The second season reflects the lives of Anandi's daughter Dr. Nandini who was also a child bride. On the occasion of Avika Gor's birthday, here's a Balika Vadhu quiz for you all.

Balika Vadhu quiz

1. What is the name of Avika Gor in the show?

Anika

Avika

Anandi

Amayra

2. Which evil practice of society is highlighted in the show?

Female foeticide

Domestic violence

Child Marriage

Sati Pratha

3. At what age does Anandi get married to Jagdish?

8 years

9 years

10 years

11 years

4. Why does Jagdish leave Anandi when they grow up?

He marries someone else

He leaves to Mumbai for higher education

He falls in love with someone else

He files a divorce

5. How does Anandi try to carve her identity after divorce?

By finding a job

By studying

By starting an NGO

By starting her own business

6. Who does Anandi choose to get married to after her divorce?

Jagdish

Shivraj

Mahaveer

Hardik

7. What is Balika Vadhu’s title track?

Balika Vadhu

Choti si Umar

Kacchi Umar Ke pakka rishte

Lamhe Pyar Ke

8. In which year did Balika Vadhu start premiering on the television?

2008

2009

2010

2012

9. Which Bigg Boss participant has been a part of Balika Vadhu?

Asim Riaz

Paras Chhabra

Sidharth Shukla

Rashami Desai

10. Do Anandi and Jagdish make it to the end as a happy couple?

No, they get divorced

Yes, they move to Mumbai

Maybe, it was not shown in the show

No, they leave each other for some else

Balika Vadhu quiz- answers

1. Anandi

2. Child Marriage

3. 8 years

4. He falls in love with someone else

5. By starting an NGO

6. Shivraj

7. Choti Si Umar

8. 2008

9. Sidharth Shukla

10. No, they get divorced

Picture Courtesy: Still from Balika Vadhu

