'Balika Vadhu': Sidharth Shukla Remembers 'birth Of The Character Shiv Raj Shekhar'

Sidharth Shukla's fans recently reminded the actor that today, May 14, 2020, is the anniversary of his debut in Balika Vadhu. After being reminded by his fans, Sidharth Shukla took to social media to share a special throwback video from his time in Balika Vadhu. The video showcases some of the best moments from the show to feature Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla shares an awesome throwback to celebrate eight years of Balika Vadhu

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's romantic scene from old show sends fans into a tizzy

Above are a few of Sidharth Shukla's best scenes in Balika Vadhu that were shared online by the actor after his fans reminded him that today was the eighth anniversary of his debut in the series. In the caption for the video, Sidharth Shukla mentioned that this was a throwback. He also thanked his fans for helping him realise that today was the birth of his Balika Vadhu character, Shiv Raj Shekhar.

Also Read | Mother's Day: Sidharth Shukla reveals quality of mom-son with pic; fans notice key detail

In the video, Sidharth Shukla, in the role of Shiv Raj Shekhar, dramatically leans out of his car while he is still driving. Sidharth Shukla's compilation features some of the most dramatic, intense, and romantic moments from his stint in Balika Vadhu. Fans truly adored this throwback compilation. Here are some fan comments who praised Sidharth Shukla's stellar performance as Shiv Raj Shekhar.

[Images from Sidharth Shukla Instagram]

Sidharth Shukla's latest projects

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma: TV stars & their adorable Mother's Day wishes

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Sidharth Shukla has not been able to start any new projects. However, just a day before the lockdown started, Sidharth Shukla released a new music video for his fans to enjoy. The video, titled Bhula Dunga, starred Sidharth Shukla alongside his Bigg Boss 13 co-star, Shehnaaz Gill. The video already has over 61 million views on Youtube.

[Promo from Sidharth Shukla Instagram]

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla shares a stunning picture of himself and fans call him 'King', see pic

Sidharth Shukla remembers Shiv Raj Shekhar on 8 year anniversary of 'Balika Vadhu'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.