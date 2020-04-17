Balika Vadhu was one of the most popular television series that revolved around the practice of child marriage. Anup Soni played the father-in-law of the protagonist on the show and in a recent Instagram live session, the actor revealed that he did not want to be part of the show. Anup Soni had gone live with Avika Gor and the two shared several memories from the show.

Balika Vadhu star Anup Soni had to be convinced by Smita Bansal to take up the role

During the conversation, Anup Soni revealed that he had rejected the offer to star in Balika Vadhu thrice. The reason Anup Soni did this was because he wanted to take a break in his life, the actor revealed. In addition, the actor also said that the show Balika Vadhu and the channel were quite new at that point in time and therefore he did not want to take any risks. Anup added that he would still get several calls from the makers of Balika Vadhu and he would often reject the part and would address that he is not interested.

The actor later continued saying that Smita Bansal, who played his wife on the show, had agreed to be a part of the show. And as she was a good friend of Anup, he came to know about it. Upon finding out that Anup Soni had rejected the role for Balika Vadhu, Smita took the time out to personally call Anup and convince him to do the role. Anup Soni added that Smita told him that the shoot was going to happen in Rajasthan.

Smita Bansal also told Anup that she does not want to be cast opposite an actor she did not know. It was this reason that she wanted Anup Soni to accept the role. Anup added that after a lot of persuasion by Smita, he finally agreed to do the part and the show went to create history.

