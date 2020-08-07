Ritwik Bhowmik And Shreya Chaudhry Share Feelings On 'Bandish Bandits' Positive Response

Bandish Bandits is a romantic musical drama web series that recently released on Amazon Prime Video. Streaming from August 4, 2020, it has earned mostly positive reviews from the viewers. Now the lead actors Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, who received praises for their performance, expressed their feelings on the great responses that they have garnered. Read to ahead know.

Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry on Bandish Bandits’ positive responses

In a recent interview with Popdiaries, Shreya Chaudhry who portrays the main character of Tamanna and Ritwik Bhowmik who essays the lead role of Radhe in Bandish Bandits opened about their feelings on the responses which the series has received. Shreya said that it is “amazing” and “so heart-warming” for her to read everyone’s messages attend calls. She stated that has been “so exciting” for her.

Ritwik Bhowkmik was asked about his favourite response that he has received for the show. Unable to select a particular response, he said that he actually cannot choose one review as there is “so much love pouring in” and it was “totally unexpected” for him. The actor mentioned that he thought and really hoped that the audiences would like them, but now they are “completely loving” them. He stated that it is a “huge thing” for them and is also a huge opportunity. Ritwik recalled that a lot of singers messaged him saying that he portrayed the role of a singer really well.

As Bandish Bandits mainly focuses on music, the lead pair were asked about their favourite singers. Shreya Chaudhry revealed that one of her “most favourite singer every” is Prateek Kuhad. She mentioned that she is a “big fan” of Kasoor singer. The actor also called him “number one” artist.

Sharing his favourites singer, Ritwik Bhowmik disclosed that it is Lisa Mishra. The actor stated that he is “in love” with Chandigarh Mein singer’s voice. “I love her voice,” he noted.

About Bandish Bandits

Bandish Bandits is created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The former has worked on its screenplay and the latter has directed the show. It tells the story of Radhe and Tamanna, two people coming from very different worlds of music who sets out together on a voyage of self-discovery.

The soundtrack of the series is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Bandish Bandits cast also features Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Mistry, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others. The released season one consists of 10 episodes.

