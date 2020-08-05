'Bandish Bandits' Cast: A List Of The Actors & The Characters They Play In This Web Series

Bandish Bandits, directed by Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra, is Amazon Prime Video's latest show. The series narrates a story between Indian classical singer named Radhe and a pop star named Tamanna. The two are shown to have contrasting personalities, however, the two set out on a journey of self-discovery. The film features Naseeruddin Shah in the lead role. With all that said now, read to know about the Bandish Bandits cast:

Bandish Bandits cast

Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra's Bandish Bandits features Naseeruddin Shah, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Shreya Chaudhry in key roles. The show also features several other prominent actors in supporting roles. Other actors include Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Amir Mistry, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rakul Kumar, Dilip Shankar, Atul Kulkarni, Rituraj Singh, who play prominent roles. Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry) is a pop singer whose tracks haven't garnered as much attention as her recording company expected. Rathod (Naseeruddin Shah) is shown to be a maestro who is more old-fashioned in his views. He is shown to be a purist who relies on Jodhour's patronage.

ALSO READ | Kendall Jenner's Looks To Take Inspiration From For The Next Halloween

Shreya Chaudhry as Tamanna

Shreya Chaudhry, who plays the role of Tamanna in the show, has been a part of several films and TV shows. She is known for her performance in Dear Maya, which released in 2017. The actor even made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Manisha Koirala. They visited the show for the promotions of Dear Maya.

ALSO READ | 'The Two Mrs Carrolls' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Naseeruddin Shah as Rathod

Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in The Tashkent Files, where he played the role of PKR Natrajan. He was also seen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. In this show, he plays the role of Rathod, who is an old-fashioned maestro.

Ritwik Bhowmik as Radhe

Ritwik Bhowik plays the role of Radhe in the musical web series. He has also been a part of several other films and series. Some of the projects he was a part of are Dhuusar (2019), Office vs Office (2017), and now in the Bandish Bandits.

look at these cuties doing their job of being absolute cuties ♥️ #BandishBandits pic.twitter.com/EvV0j5hTxh — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 4, 2020

Atul Kulkarni as Digvijay

Atul Kulkarni is a popular face in the Marathi television industry. However, he has also been a part of several Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu language movies. He is best known for his performance in Hey Ram and Chandni Bar.

Bandish Bandits

on

Amazon Prime ! pic.twitter.com/RDlkYRPem1 — atul kulkarni (@atul_kulkarni) August 4, 2020

ALSO READ | Here Are Must Watch Shows Like 'Money Heist' That Fans Must Check Out; See Full List

ALSO READ | Why Francesca Farago-Harry Jowsey Are Entering A Legal Battle? Read Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.