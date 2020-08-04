'Bandish Bandits' Cast's Net Worth Is So Huge That Bandits Would Have Their Eye On It

Bandish Bandits is a drama romance series which revolves around a classical singer, Radhe and pop star Tamanna. They have contrasting personalities, and the two set out together on a journey of self-discovery. The series has been created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. Read on to know the net worth of the cast.

Naseeruddin Shah's Net Worth

Naseeruddin Shah has portrayed the character of Pandit Radhemohan Rathod. The actor is very popular in the entertainment industry. He is known for his films like A Wednesday!, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Iqbal and Mirza Ghalib. According to celebritynetworth.com, the net worth of the actor is Rs 375 crores

Shreya Chaudhary's Net Worth

Shreya Chaudhary has portrayed the role of Tamanna in the series. The actor has previously worked in Dear Maya and has appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show in the year 2016. According to wikibiopic.com, the net worth of the actor is under observation.

Ritwik Bhowmik's Net Worth

Ritwik Bhowmik has portrayed the character of Radhe in the show. The actor has appeared in Dhuusar and Office vs. Office previously. According to a leading media portal, net worth is not known and is under observation.

Sheeba Chaddha's Net Worth

Sheeba Chaddha is seen in the series as Mohini. The actor has been seen in films like Dil Se, Raees, Badhaai Ho and Talaash. According to heightweightnetworth.com, Sheeba Chaddha’s net worth is over Rs 75 crores.

Amit Mistry's Net Worth

Amit Mistry has portrayed the role of Devendra in the show. He has been seen in movies like What’s Your Raashee?, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Shor In The City and Two Cubes Pls. According to networthpost.org, Amit Mistry’s net worth is over Rs 6 crores.

Kunaal Roy Kapur's Net Worth

Kunaal Roy Kapur has depicted the character of Arghya in the series. The actor is popularly known for his roles in films like Delhi Belly, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and The President Is Coming. According to trendcelebsnow.com, the net worth is around Rs 7 crores.

Atul Kulkarni's Net Worth

Atul Kulkarni has portrayed the character of Digvijay in the series. He is also popularly known for his roles in films like Page 3, Rang De Basanti and Hey Ram. According to celebrityhow.com, the net worth is around Rs 14 crores.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: PTI

