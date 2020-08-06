'Bandish Bandits' Ending Explained: Does Radhe Become The Sangeet Samrat He Aspires To Be?

Amazon Prime’s musical series Bandish Bandits is a complete package for music lovers. Set in Jodhpur, the series follows a musical journey of a simple man Radhe, a musical prodigy in the classical tradition and Tamanna, a YouTube sensation. Bandish Bandits cast includes actors Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chadda, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Amit Mistry. The new series released on August 3, 2020. The series has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. Here’s the ending of Bandish Bandits explained.

Bandish Bandits ending explained

The series starts with an introduction of Radhe and his family. He comes from a family who has been practising and performing classical music for years. As he meets a free-spirit girl named Tamanna, his life takes a different turn. Together they start making music. Radhe is forced to sing with her due to financial reasons. Meanwhile, as Radhe gets close to Tamanna despite their differences, he struggles with problems in his own life.

While he takes gigs to repay his father’s loan, he starts training with the renowned music maestro Panditji, a beautiful character played by Naseeruddin Shah. As the story progresses, in the ill-fated turn of events, Radhe ends up losing both, his beloved trainer and the love of his life, Tamanna.

Bandish Bandits Ending explained

Towards the end of the series, Radhe learns the past of his mother which brings him closer to her. In the last episode, Radhe sings against his estranged uncle Digvijay at a function. The musical battle between the two is supposed to decide the musical future of the Rathod family. As Radhe wins the judges' hearts in the first round, Digvijay competes even harder in the second round, which turns out to be a tie between the two.

In the third round, Radhe sees Tamanna entering the function and that boosts his confidence. He wins the title of the Sangeet Samrat, also winning back Panditji’s heart. However, when he walks to Tamanna asking her if they could start singing together again, she walks away saying she wants a fresh start and has applied at a musical school. Bandish Bandits ends on a bitter-sweet note with Digvijay telling Radhe that the competition is not yet over and Tamanna walking out of his life.

