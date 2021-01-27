'Blackish' Cast: Who Plays The Baby On The Show? Know About Actors & Characters They Play

Blackish is an American sitcom television series created by Kenya Barris. The show premiered on September 24, 2014, and has run for seven seasons. Blackish cast includes Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner and many more.

The story is about the upper-middle-class African-American family as they juggle several personal and sociopolitical issues. Blackish has received critical acclaim throughout its run. The show's success has also prompted spin-offs. IMDb rates Blackish 7.1 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Blackish.

Blackish cast

Who plays the baby on Blackish?

Twin actors Berlin and August Gross have played the role of baby Devante in the show. These 3-year-old twin kids are showbiz legacies. They entered the show in the 3rd season. They're the grandchildren of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame Peter Thomas. They were born to his daughter in January 2017.

Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson played the role of Andre Johnson. He is a wealthy advertising executive at Stevens & Lido. He is the one who wished to ensure a balance of black culture was intertwined with his family's ultra-suburban upbringing. Anthony has appeared in numerous films and television shows.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross played the role of Dr Rainbow Johnson. She was an anesthesiologist and Andre's wife. She wished to retain a place in her children's lives. Rainbow came from a bi-racial family where her father was white and her mother was African-American. Apart from Blackish, she is known for her lead role in the television series named Girlfriends.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi played the role of Zoey Johnson. She was Andre and Rainbow's oldest child. She left the main cast at the end of season 3. She is now a part of the spin-off series Grownish.

Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner played Andre Junior Johnson, Andre and Rainbow's second child who is a nerd. He typically lacked teenage savvy but is quite smart. He is well known for voicing the character Bow in Netflix animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

