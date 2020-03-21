Bappi Lahiri Slams Kanika Kapoor's Behaviour As 'irresponsible' But 'will Pray For Her'

After Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19, music composer Bappi Lahiri slammed Kanika’s movements as ‘irresponsible’. Some reports in the media suggested that Bappi Lahiri thinks that Kanika Kapoor should have stayed put in London. This backlash from the music legend comes after Kanika Kapor landed in India after not complying with self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Kanika Kapoor in London

Bappi Lahiri called out on Kanika Kapoor over her irresponsible behaviour. However, he also wished that she should recover from this. He was sceptical about her movements according to the interview in an online media portal.

Bappi Lahiri thought her returning from London is the first mistake she made and later going out and socialising with others in Lucknow was the second.

Still, he prays that she recovers quickly from the virus. He added that he will pray for her speedy recovery. Bappi Lahiri believes that Kanika Kapoor will recover from the virus, which is currently causing a global pandemic situation. The Baby Doll singer received backlashes from netizens as well.

Kanika Kapoor shared this post after reports confirmed that she has COVID-19 or the novel Coronavirus

Kanika Kapoor arrived in India on Friday. According to her interview with several news outlets, she revealed that she had no clue about self-quarantine. She said that the official announcement was done later. Kanika Kapoor is in KGMU Hospital in Lucknow after her diagnosis of the COVID-19 was confirmed. Kanika Kapoor arrived in Mumbai and stayed at a five-star hotel. Further, it was reported that she attended a party where several dignitaries were present. Even politician Vasundhra Raje and her family were present. All of them are under quarantine.

