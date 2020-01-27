Barbara Mori To Alice Patten: Hollywood Actors Who Worked In Bollywood Movies

Many Bollywood actors have made their way to Hollywood, thanks to their impeccable performances. But at the same time, popular Hollywood celebrities have also ventured into the Hindi film industry. One of the most respected and renowned actors in Hollywood, Ben Kingsley has played a role in Amitabh Bachchan’s Teen Patti. Here is a list of Hollywood actors who have starred in Hindi films.

1. Alice Patten

The English actor is the daughter of Chris Patten, Baron Patten of Barnes, who is a respected British Conservative politician as well as the last governor of Hong Kong. Alice Patten has been a part of various acclaimed plays. She received her major part in Nicholas Wright’s Vincent in Brixton, right after her graduation. Patten is also popular for her role as Sue McKinley in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti. Released in 2006, this movie featured an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan, Siddharth Narayan, and Atul Kulkarni, besides Alice Patten in the lead roles. The English actor garnered much appreciation for her performance.

2. Barbara Mori

This romantic action thriller flick starred Hrithik Rishan, Kangana Ranaut, Barbara Mori, and Kabir Bedi in the lead roles. Produced by Rakesh Roshan, Kites revolves around Roshan and Mori’s love story. They overcome every obstacle and hurdle to reunite in the end. Helmed by Anurag Basu, Kites received mixed reviews from the critics.

3. Giselli Monteiro

Giselli Monteiro is a Brazilian model who marked her Bollywood debut with Love Aaj Kal. She played the role of Harleen Kaur in 2009 romantic movie. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The movie also featured Rishi Kapoor, Rahul Khanna and Giselli Monteiro. Love Aaj Kal was a box office hit and the makers of this film are creating a sequel of the same name. The 2020 Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

