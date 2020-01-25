Hrithik Roshan Recalls His On-set Experiences From His Debut Film 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai'

Hrithik Roshan has completed 20 years in Bollywood since his debut with the film Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai. It was both written and directed by Rakesh Roshan in the year 2000. From then on, Hrithik has come a long way as an actor. His last two films went on to be massive Box Office hits. On the occasion of clocking in 20 years in the industry, Hrithik Roshan spoke to a leading entertainment portal and spoke about how he bagged his blockbuster debut film.

The actor revealed that even though his father veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan had been aware of his son's desire to become an actor, he had made it clear to Hrithik that he will not be making a film especially for him.

When the script was ready and the film demanded a new face, that's when Hrithik was told to prep for the double role in his first film as an adult in Bollywood. Hrithik fondly recalled the first day of his shoot for Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai and said that his first shot in front of the camera had been a one-take perfect shot. However, the very next shot had required about 14 retakes.

The Koi Mil Gaya actor also remembered the differences of opinions that he would have with his father on the sets of the film and said that he had been scared as he would get disciplined by his father every now and then. Hrithik surely seems to have learned an awful lot from his father Rakesh Roshan as he went onto do several films with him later in his career as one of the most bankable actors in the industry.

Up next for Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's action thriller film War opposite Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff. The actor is expected to start filming for the fourth installment of his popular superhero franchise Krrish and has also reportedly been for a pivotal role in Madhu Mantena's production of Mahabharata. Deepika Padukone will reportedly essay the role of Draupadi in this film.

