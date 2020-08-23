Will Keerthy Suresh Be Perfect As Rebellious Bittu In Bareilly Ki Barfi's Remake In South?

The Bollywood movie, Bareilly Ki Barfi has every bit of fun and romance to be successfully called a romantic comedy. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the movie casts Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The plot of the movie is based on a young rebellious girl who falls in love with the author of a book.

When she tries to hunt him down, she comes across two men, the publisher (who is actually the author in disguise) and his friend (who was forced to put his name as the writer of the book). Things take a comic turn when the girl falls for the friend mistaking him to be the writer whereas he falls for her best friend. Today, Bareilly Ki Barfi completes three years since its release and on that note, here’s a list of actors who might be perfect for a South Indian remake.

Bitti Mishra- Keerthy Suresh

She is the protagonist of the movie who falls in love with the author of the book. Young and rebellious, she rejects every suitor her parents bring for her. Known for her charming smile and fun personality, not to mention great acting skills, Keerthy Suresh might be able to breathe life into the character of Bitti.

Chirag Dubey- Dulquer Salmaan

He is the real writer of the book that Bitti falls in love with. He is also the publisher of the house which printed the book. When he learns about Bitti’s infatuation, he poses as the writer and replies back to her letters. Known for her comic acting and charming personality, Dulquer Salmaan seems the ideal choice for this role.

Pritam Vidrohi- Allu Arjun

He is a soft-spoken man who was used by Chirag to be his scapegoat and made to put his name as the writer of the book. Later in the film, he falls in love with Bitti’s best friend. Otherwise known for his action movies and serious roles, it will be interesting to see Allu Arjun in this role.

Narottam Mishra- Mammootty

He is Bitti’s father who is fed up with his daughter’s antics of rejecting every guy they bring in. Known for her great acting skills, Mammootty seems perfect for this role.

Susheela Mishra- Shobhana

She is Bitti’s mother who, like her father, also tries in vain to get Bitti to say yes to marriage. Being a good actor, Shobhana seems ideal for the role.

Rama- Aditi Rao Hydari

She is Bitti’s friend with whom Pritam actually falls in love. Aditi Rao Hydari, known for her great acting skills, has gained recent popularity in the South Indian industry. She might be just the actor for this role.

Babli- Radhika Madan

She is the ex-girlfriend of Chirag on whom he based his book. She had jilted him and out of his heartbreak, he wrote the book which Bitti finds on the station. Being a good actor, Radhika Madan seems like she will be able to pull off this role.

