Can Tiger Shroff Play Sylvester Stallone In Hindi Remake Of 'Rocky'? See Cast

Rocky starring Sylvester Stallone is one of the classic Hollywood sports drama which has gathered a huge fan base since its release in 1976. The plot of the movie revolves around a man named Rocky who hails from Philadelphia and shows his journey from rags to riches. He works as a debt collector for a loan shark but his fate changes when a heavyweight boxing world champion asks him to be his opponent in a tournament.

From a small boxer, Rocky becomes the great challenger who almost fights till death to bag the title for himself. If this iconic Hollywood movie is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who seem ideal for the roles.

Rocky Balboa- Tiger Shroff

He is the protagonist of the movie who becomes the opponent of the world champion and finds the decision changing his life. Known for his action roles and penchant for stunts, Tiger Shroff seems just the actor for this role.

Image credit: Rockymovie Instagram, Tiger Shroff Instagram

Adrian Pennino- Kriti Sanon

She is a part-time employee at the local fish pet shop with whom Rocky builds a romantic relationship during the course of his training. With good acting skills and great chemistry with Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon seems ideal to play this role.

Image credit: movie.rocky Instagram, Kriti Sanon Instagram

Paulie Pennino – Aditya Roy Kapoor

He is Adrian’s brother who helps Rocky get a date with his sister. However, he later becomes jealous of Rocky’s success and the latter has to placate him by offering to advertise for the meat-packing business where Paulie works. Known for his acting skills, Aditya Roy Kapoor seems perfect to essay this character on screen.

Image credit: holly.vintagemovies Instagram, Aditya Roy Kapoor Instagram

Apollo Creed- Vicky Kaushal

He is the heavyweight boxing world champion who asks Rocky to be his opponent when his initial choice suffered from an injured hand. Known for movies like Uri, Vicky Kaushal seems like he might be able to pull off this role. Not to mention, his athletic physique will make him look more believable for the part.

Image credit: rockymovie Instagram, Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Mickey Goldmill- Hrithik Roshan

He is a former bantamweight fighter who now has the job of a trainer. It is his gym that Rocky goes to. He willingly approaches Rocky to train him for the match against Creed. Known for being one of the action heroes and seeing him fighting off Tiger in War, Hrithik Roshan seems ideal for the role.

Image credit: italianstallionrocky Instagram, Hrithikrules_fanpage Instagram

George Jergens- Akshay Kumar

He is the local promoter with whom Rocky meets and comes to know that Creed is looking for sparring partners. Known for his acting skills, Akshay Kumar seems like he might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: rocky.fanpage Instagram, Akshay_Kumar_fan_page Instagram

Image credit: Rokcymovie Instagram

