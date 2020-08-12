Can You See Tabu As Malorie Braving Adversities In Bollywood Remake Of 'Bird Box'?

Bird Box is one of the most popular apocalyptic horror thriller produced by Netflix. It is based on a novel of the same name by Josh Malerman. The plot of the movie revolves around unknown evil entities who infect people showing them their worst fears and making them kill themselves. The only way to survive is to not look at them. A woman named Malorie undertakes a dangerous journey and brave different challenges to save herself and her two children from the tragic fate. If this movie is remade with the cast from Nishikant Kamat’s movies, here’s a list of actors who seem perfect for it.

Malorie- Tabu

She is the protagonist of the movie who undertakes the dangerous journey to reach a sanctuary where she and her two children can be safe. The movie alternates between her past and present. Tabu in Dhrishyam played a protective inspector mother, almost similar to the role of Malorie making her apt for it.

Image credit: SandraBullock Instagram, Tabu Instagram

Tom- Ajay Devgn

He is one of the people who take shelter with Malorie in a house. The survive the tragic fate together for quite some time until they are discovered and Tom sacrifices his life for Malorie and her children. Being a real-life father and having played the righteous cop in Dhrishyam, Ajay Devgn might be able to portray this role perfectly.

Image credit: Trevante Rhodes Instagram, AjayDevgnfans Instagram

Douglas- Paresh Rawal

He is the person in whose house Malorie, Tom and a few other people take shelter from the evil entities. He is an embittered man whose wife gets killed while trying to save Malorie during the invasion. Having played a similar role of a hardened man in Mumbai Meri Jaan, Paresh Rawal might be just the actor for this role.

Image credit: Michaelmalkovich Instagram, PareshRawal1955 Instagram

Olympia- Soha Ali Khan

She is one of the survivors from the fateful day who turn up at Douglas’ door asking for shelter. It turns out that she is also pregnant like Malorie and is known for her soft disposition. Soha Ali Khan who featured in Nishikanth Kamath’s Mumbai Meri Jaan seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Danielle Macdonald Instagram, Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Gary- Rajat Kapoor

He also turns up days later on Douglas’ door looking for shelter and Olympia lets him in despite protests from others. However, it turns out that he is infected by evil entities and has actually come to kill others. Known for playing a similar corrupt role in Dhrishyam, Rajat Kapoor seems ideal for the role.

Image credit: pridenpreju.dicefilm Instagram, RajatKapoor Instagram

Greg- Priyanshu Painyuli

He is also one of the people who take shelter in Douglas’ home. While they are trying to figure out more details about the evil entities, he volunteers to monitor their activities through security cameras and ultimately dies in the process. Known for his role of being a local superhero in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Priyanshu Painyuli might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: B D Wong Instagram, Priyanshu Painyuli Instagram

Charlie- R Madhavan

He is another person from the group assimilated at Douglas’ home. He is a supermarket employee who has seen what the evil entities are doing and warns everybody against them. However, he gets killed while the group goes to the supermarket to bring supplies for everybody. Known for playing a positive role in Mumbai Meri Jaan, R Madhavan seems perfect to essay this role.

Image credit: Lil Rel Howery Instagram, R Madhavan Instagram

