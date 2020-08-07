Can You See Alia-Varun As Lara-Peter In B'wood Remake Of 'To All The Boys I Loved Before'?

To All the Boys I Loved Before is a Netflix teen drama directed by Susan Johnson. The movie is based on a girl’s complicated love life where all the letters that she wrote to her crushes got mailed. Everyone comes to confront her now and she also has to deal with feeling attracted towards her sister’s ex-boyfriend. However, helping her in this ordeal is one of her previous crushes to turns out to be more by the end. If this movie is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actor’s who seems perfect for the cast.

Lara Jean- Alia Bhatt

She is the protagonist of the movie whose complicated love life forms the plot of To All The Boys I Loved Before. Known for her peppy attitude and great acting skills, Alia Bhatt might be just the actor to pull off this role.

Image credit: Lana Condor Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram

Peter- Varun Dhawan

He is one of Lara’s crushes who ends up helping her by pretending to be her boyfriend. With great chemistry between him and Alia, not to mention his acting skills, Varun Dhawan seems ideal for the role.

Image credit: Noah Centineo Instagram, Varun Dhawan Instagram

Margot- Katrina Kaif

She is Lara’s older sister who is also the girlfriend of Lara’s present crush. It is a known fact that Alia and Katrina Kaif have a great bond. Hence, it seems only appropriate that Katrina plays her older sister.

Image credit: Janel Parrish Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

Also Read: Can You See Hrithik Roshan As Charming Tony Micelli In Who’s The Boss's Bollywood Remake?

Kitty- Ananya Panday

She is Lara’s younger sister and the one who mails all of Lara’s secret love letters to her crushes. With similar facial features and good acting skills, Ananya Panday seems ideal to step into the shoes of Lara’s younger sister.

Image credit: Anna Cathcart Instagram, Ananya Panday Instagram

Also Read: Can You See Anushka Sharma As Vanya In 'The Umbrella Academy's' Hindi Version?

Josh- Ranbir Kapoor

He is Margot’s ex-boyfriend on whom Lara develops a crush. To make him jealous she pretends to date, Peter. Known for his charming personality and killer good looks, Ranbir Kapoor seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Israel Broussard Instagram, RanbirKapoorofficial Instagram

Gen- Tara Sutaria

She is the ex-best friend of Lara and also the ex-girlfriend of Peter who is now Lara’s arch-nemesis and creates troubles in her life. Having already played an almost ‘mean girls’ character in Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria seems like she might be able to pull off the role.

Image credit: Emilijia Baranac Instagram, Tara Sutaria Instagram

Christine- Sara Ali Khan

She is Gen’s cousin and the current best friend of Lara who helps her out when she needs her advice. Being a good actor, Sara Ali Khan seems ideal for the role.

Image credit: Madeleine Arthur Instagram, Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Also Read: Can You See Hrithik Roshan Play The Enigmatic Alan Grant In Jurassic Park's Hindi Version?

Also Read: Can You See Ananya, Varun & Alaya As The Trio In 'The Kissing Booth 2's' Bollywood Remake?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.