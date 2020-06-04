Samantha Marie Ware Responds To Lea Michele's Apology With A Twist

Glee star Samantha Marie Ware was staggered by Lea Michele’s choice of words in her apology. Recently, Lea Michele went on to apologize for how her peers perceived her after her co-star Samantha Ware accused her of making her “first television gig” a “living hell”. The two actors were seen together in the show Glee and they did not get along. Ware had earlier spoke about Michele being a bully. The two actors have ever since engaged in a heated wordplay.

Samantha Ware and Lea Michele continue their cold war

According to reports, Lea Michele and Samantha, who are known for their roles in Glee, went on to continue their virtual fight. Ware, who is 28, did not like the way Lea Michele apologised and took this opportunity to get back to Michele. Samantha Ware took to her social media handle and responded to an apology made by Michele. This happened after Michele was accused of being a bully and a “terrible colleague". She had used the word “perceived” in her apology stating how she is “perceived as insensitive”, which Samantha then retorted to.

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

Ware did not like the way this apology was penned and took to her social media handle and wrote, “Perceived? Purcieved? Purse? Open your purse?” She also linked a GoFundMe to help an Omaha activist who was shot during the protest and lost his life in the process. Here is Ware’s post:

Ware had previously claimed that her life was made miserable by the actions of her co-star Michele. She also used to words “a living hell” to describe how she felt. This was in response to Lea Michele's Black Lives Matter post. Take a look at her post here.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Michele took to her official social media handle and penned an apology note. She also talked about how her “immaturity” has caused pain to others and vowed to “be better” in the future. However, many have commented on her apology and have criticised her for being insincere. Here is Michele’s post:

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident

Brain Justin Crum commented on her apology saying, “Say “perceived” one more time. I’m just glad the years of thinking your better then everyone had caught up with you”. Trace Gaynor also commented on Michele’s post saying, “Not “WHILE I DONT REMEMBER”?! not “I’m sorry you felt that way”?!? ðŸ¤£ bye.”

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.