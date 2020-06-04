Why Was Tobey Maguire's 'Spider-Man 4' Cancelled, Director Sam Raimi Spills The Beans

Tobey Maguire played the role of Spider-Man in the Spider-Man film franchise. It consisted of three parts and the makers of the film were set for a back-to-back release of Spider-Man 4 and Spider-Man 5. But due to some disagreements, the project was scrapped. Later, Sony replaced Tobey Maguire with Andrew Garfield and rebooted the film franchise. Thus, fans never got to see Tobey Maguire in the role of Spider-Man beyond Spider-Man 3. Read more to know about the real reason Maguire did not return for Spider-Man 4:

Why Tobey Maguire did not return for Spider-Man 4

According to reports, after the success of the Spider-Man 3 in 2007, director Sam Raimi and Maguire had signed for the fourth part, and Maguire was rumoured to be making $50 million out of the deal. In a 2008 interview, the director had talked about the upcoming film and said that if he along with the producers and Maguire like the story then they would definitely do it. Reportedly, James Vanderbilt was working on the screenplay of the film. Anne Hathway had interviewed for a role in the film and actor John Malkovich was said to be playing the role of Vulture in the film. However, Raimi was not impressed by it.

According to reports, in an interview, he had also talked about how Spider-Man 3 was good but he was not satisfied with it. He wanted to make the fourth part better than its predecessors but he did not like the script of the film. In a podcast interview back in 2015, he had talked about how the third part just "didn't work very well". He further said that he tried to make it work but he did not really believe in all the characters. He talked about how he should have just let the characters develop themselves instead of trying to top the bar that was raised by Spider-Man 2.

According to the director, he had a deadline that he tried to meet and he could not sacrifice the kind of work that he wanted to put in the film. He then went on to say that he talked to Sony and told them to go ahead with their reboot which they were planning on due to the fact that he could not get the script ready in time. He said that he did not want to compromise on the film and thus decided to not make it.

