Netflix's Space Force-Sacred Games Crossover Has Fans Coming Up With Hilarious Theories

Netflix India is always coming up with hilarious memes about their shows. Sacred Games is one of the shows around which the official social media handle of Netflix India has based many of its memes. Recently, Netflix India has come up with new memes that talk about a Space Force-Sacred Games crossover. Read more:

Netflix brings Space Force and Sacred Games crossover theories

Taking to its official social media handle, Netflix India posted a photo where it is written that Space Force was created to find Ganesh Gaitonde, who was, to Bunty's belief, on the Moon. In the caption, it was written that the project was funded by Bunty. It stated, "Fun fact: The Space Force mission was secretly funded by Bunty." Here is the post:

Fans then came up with several adjunct theories around this meme crossover. A fan by the handle name hemantudmale said, "And Elon Musk took the responsibility to send Bunty using SpaceX rocket for a safe journey to the moon". Another fan came up with a supporting theory as he said, "Don't tell me "Kaali chai" was a code word for the milky way galaxy". It referred to the black tea which Bunty had to drink, as he hardly had any money to buy milk due to the absence of Gaitonde.

Sacred Games is an Emmy-nominated thriller show that featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde and Jatin Sarna as Bunty. It also featured Saif Ali Khan as Inspector Sartaj Singh. It has two seasons and a wide fan base.

Space Force is a comedy web show that premiered on May 29, 2020, on Netflix. It is created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell. The show features Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers and Tawny Newsome in the lead roles. It revolves around the efforts of the U.S. government to launch a new category of Armed Forces titled Space Force, which is set to be the first Armed force to go to the moon. It has been said by the cast that the show is like a mix of The Office and a Marvel budgeted film.

