Casting Director Krish Kapur Passes Away At The Age Of 30 In A Road Accident

Bollywood recently suffered another loss as a beloved casting director, Krish Kapur, passed away in a road accident. According to reports, this accident took place in his hometown. Krish Kapur worked with numerous filmmakers and was the casting director for many popular films like Veere Di Wedding.

Veere Di Wedding casting director, Krish Kapur, passes away at the age of 30

Krish Kapur reportedly met with an accident in his own hometown. This road accident occurred sometime on May 31, 2020. Unfortunately, Krish Kapur succumbed to his injuries on the same day and passed away. The casting director was only 30 years old at the time of his death.

Krish Kapur is most known for being the casting director of Veere Di Wedding. He was also the casting director for Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra's film, Jalebi. More recently, Krish Kapur worked as the casting director for a web series titled Shubh Ratri.

Other recent deaths that shook the Bollywood film Industry

Krish Kapur is not the only member of the Bollywood film industry who unfortunately passed away this year. Just a few days ago, on June 01, 2020, renowned music composer and singer Wajid Khan passed away in a Mumbai Hospital. Wajid Khan was suffering from a kidney ailment, and reportedly, he even tested positive for COVID-19. His untimely death was a huge blow to his family and his colleagues in the Bollywood film industry. Sajid Khan later confirmed that his 42-year-old brother died due to a cardiac arrest.

Back in April of 2020, Bollywood lost two of its most iconic and beloved actors. Irrfan Khan, who was internationally acclaimed, passed away on April 29, 2020, due to a colon infection. Irrfan Khan was world-renowned as a versatile and talented actor. Some of his best films include Angrezi Medium, Life of Pi, and Slumdog Millionaire.

Just a day after Irrfan Khan's death, Bollywood also lost veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30, 2020. Rishi Kapoor had been battling cancer for over two years. He finally succumbed to the disease in a Mumbai hospital at the age of 67. Almost every Bollywood star mourned the loss of these two actors on social media.

