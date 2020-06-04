Bollywood Mourns Basu Chatterjee's Death, Sutapa Sikdar's Heartfelt Post For Irrfan & More

Another beloved member of the Bollywood film Industry, Basu Chatterjee, passed away today, on June 04, 2020. Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan's wife shared a heartwarming tribute for her late husband. Here are some of today's top entertainment/celebrity stories from Bollywood.

Basu Chatterjee Death: Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker Hail Director, Recall Their Roles

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's 'lie' Caught On Not Endorsing Fairness Cream As Old Video Surfaces

Bollywood recently suffered another loss, as renowned filmmaker Basu Chatterjee breathed his last today. After his death, several celebs took to social media to express their condolences. Even Basu Chatterjee's colleagues, such as Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Gowariker, took to social media to pay tribute to the veteran filmmaker.

Sad to hear about the passing of ‘A GREAT DIRECTOR’ whose every film, is a GEM!

I had the great honour of working with Basu Da in Kamla Ki Maut!

The most gentle Director that I worked with as an Actor! ðŸ™‡‍â™‚ï¸

Condolences to @guharupali ji and his family.#RIPBasuChatterjee ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/eE1RGey2EQ — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) June 4, 2020

A director who was always ahead of his time.. Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace ðŸ™ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/QShAojouPJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 4, 2020

Salman Khan Shares Important Message In Quirky Way Amid COVID-19 With 'Swag Se Solo'

Salman Khan's Swag Se Swagat is undoubtedly one of his most popular songs in recent times. Salman Khan has now joined hands with Pepsi to promote safety and sanitization amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In his latest video on social media, Salman Khan told his followers that nowadays, there is swag in "Salaam Namaste". This promotion was meant to spread awareness on the need to maintain social distancing amid the COVID pandemic.

Actor Chahatt Khanna Decides To Go Hungry To Help Those Starving And Struggling

Also Read | Salman Khan Shares Important Message In Quirky Way Amid COVID-19 With 'Swag Se Solo'

In a recent interview with a news portal, actor Chahatt Khanna revealed that she was going to take the minimalist approach. She added that as a public figure, she could inspire others to follow the same. Chahatt Khanna then mentioned how people were starving themselves to sleep during the COVID-19 pandemic. She claimed that if everyone ate a little less and committed to supporting those in need, no one would go hungry. She added that people needed to work towards this goal as a country so that no one would starve.

Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Shares A Heartfelt Post, Says She Hears Him In The Rains

Also Read | Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Share Adorable Quarantine Selfies With New Puppy; See Pics

In a recent Facebook post, Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, shared a heartwarming tribute for her late husband. In the caption for the post, Sutapa Sikdar said that she heard Irrfan Khan as the rain was connecting them to each other. She also posted a picture of Irrfan Khan swimming.

'You Are The Wind Beneath My Wings', Tina Ambani Wishes Husband Anil Ambani On 61st Birthday

Today happens to be the 61st birthday of business tycoon, Anil Ambani. On the occasion of his birthday, Anil Ambani's wife, Tina Ambani, took to social media to share a heartfelt post.

Also Read | Wajid Khan Is 'Jannat Ka Rockstar', Says Sajid In Heartwarming Tribute To Late Brother

[Promo from Anil Kapoor Twitter and Sutapa Sikdar Facebook]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.