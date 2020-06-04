Priyanka Chopra's 'lie' Caught On Not Endorsing Fairness Cream As Old Video Surfaces

An old video of Priyanka Chopra has been going viral where the actor can be heard saying that she would never endorse fairness creams. However, in the second part of that video, she is seen endorsing several fairness cream ads and netizens have been asking how she could contradict herself that way. Read on to know more details about the same.

Priyanka slammed for being a hypocrite

The actor has been receiving a lot of criticism ever since this video resurfaced, which was after she took a stand on George Floyd’s death in the US. She had shared a post on her Instagram where she had condemned the acts of the cop who knelt on George Floyd's neck for 8 minutes leading to his death. The caption of her post discussed how the 'race war' that exists in the US and around the world has to end.

Twitterati exposes Priyanka for lying about endorsing fairness creams

Netizens then began calling Priyanka Chopra out for being a hypocrite and began asking her brutal questions about her principles. Fans asked Priyanka Chopra that if she is really against racism, then why has she endorsed fairness creams in India in the past? Amidst all the trolling, a Twitter user shared an old video of Priyanka Chopra where she can be seen giving an interview.

In the interview, she can be seen claiming that she loves her dusky skin and would never endorse a fairness cream in her career. In the second part of the video, Priyanka is seen endorsing several fairness cream brands. Priyanka can be heard saying in the video:

"I'm dusky myself and I'm very proud to be dusky myself. I would never go around and say, 'You need to become fair and you need to become beautiful because I've never endorsed that.".

How can she be so blatantly hypocrite? pic.twitter.com/Wa7c5GJ7r9 — Major Neel (Retd) (@MajorNeel) June 3, 2020

Fan reactions to the viral video

As soon as the video went viral on social media, fans started shaming the actor for her hypocrisy. A fan slammed the actor and pointed out how she says one thing and does the opposite of that. Another fan pointed out that the video was proof as to why these actors should not be trusted and believed. A fan even said that any actor who endorses fairness creams should not talk about racism. Numerous other fans talked about how could she lie so blatantly. Check out some of the comments below.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Pledge money for BLMM

On another note, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, both have pledged money for donating funds towards the protesters of the Black Lives Matter movement. The two have been constantly extending their support and have been doing their part to raise awareness about the movement. The two stars have been vocal about how they are against racism.

Image Credits: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

