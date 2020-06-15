Basu Chatterjee's Songs That Depict His Love For The City Of Mumbai

On June 4, 2020, the Hindi film industry lost another gem. Screenwriter and filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passed away at the age of 90. It was reported that he died due to age-related health issues and his last rites were performed at Santacruz, Mumbai. Over the years, he worked on several films and series.

He worked as a screenplay writer, dialogue writer, producer and has also directed several award-winning projects. He has worked with several big stars too. Here’s a look at five songs that depict Basu Chatterjee’s love for Mumbai.

Rimjhim Gire Saawan

Rimjhim Gire Saawan is a song from the movie Manzil released in 1979. The song features Amitabh Bachchan and Moshumi Chatterjee. It was filmed in the Mumbai rains and the duo was seen romancing near the famous Queen's Necklace and Oval Maidan. The song was released in both male and female versions. The male version of the song was sung by Kishore Kumar while Lata Magankeshkar sang the female version.

Na Jaane Kyun

Na Jaane Kyun is the song from the 1976 movie Choti Si Baat. Na Jaane Kyun picturised Vidya Sinha, who takes the bus every day to her workplace, sees her pining for Amol Palekar, who is currently away to rediscover himself. The song, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, is pictured on Sinha as she goes about her daily routine. She takes the bus from Charni Road — the double-decker red Best bus — finishes her workday and then comes back and lounges on her balcony. The music of the song is given by Salil Chowdhury.

Also Read| Bollywood mourns Basu Chatterjee's death, Sutapa Sikdar's heartfelt post for Irrfan & more

Suniye Kahiye

Suniye Kahiye from the movie Baton Baton Mein features Tina Munim and Amol Palekar. The song is filmed at different places in Mumbai. From Bandstand to local train compartments, the song has shots of different cafes and beautiful destinations. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

Also Read| 'Byomkesh Bakshi' to 'Rajani': Basu Chatterjee's immensely popular television shows

Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha

This song from the movie Baton Baton Mein is a tribute to the gymkhana culture of Mumbai. The late Ranjit Chowdhury, who plays a music aficionado and a violin player, is seen singing to a large group of young party-goers. In it, everyone is dressed in bell-bottom jeans and flared maxi dresses. The film itself was a nice peek into the Bandra Christian community, and partying and dancing was an integral part of the same. Later in the song, Amole Palekar and Tina Munim take to the dance floor and the microphone. The music of the song is given by Rajesh Roshan.

Also Read| Basu Chatterjee: A legacy of slice of life films celebrating life in middle class lane

Also Read| Amul remembers master storyteller Basu Chatterjee with a black and white tribute

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.