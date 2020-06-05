Amul Remembers Master Storyteller Basu Chatterjee With A Black And White Tribute

Amul paid tribute to the Indian film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee on June 4 who passed away earlier in the day. Basu Chatterjee, with his outstanding work, became widely associated with what has now come to be known as middle cinema, a genre that deals with light-hearted stories revolving around middle-class families.

Take a look at the post here:

Tribute to a legend

Basu Chatterjee’s films were usually set in an urban setting and generally focused on love and marital relationships. Some of Chatterjee’s films like Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1986) also explored moral and social issues. He is best known for Us Paar, Chhoti Si Baat (1975), Chitchor (1976), Rajnigandha (1974), Piya Ka Ghar (1972) and many more.

Remembering Basu Chatterjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister also paid their respects to late Basu Chatterjee. PM Modi tweeted that Basu Chatterjee's film touched people's hearts and represented their emotions, as well as struggles.

Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2020

With the filmmaker plying his trade in the '70s and ‘80s, very few from the current set of actors had the privilege of working with him. Expressing his grief over the death of Basu Chatterjee, Anil Kapoor termed the director as one who was always 'ahead of his time.' Calling him an ‘effortless genius’ and ‘amazing human being’, the Nayak star added that the filmmaker will be ‘truly missed.’

A director who was always ahead of his time.. Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QShAojouPJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 4, 2020

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker who had worked with Basu Chatterjee in his 1989 film Kamla Ki Maut aslo expressed his grief. Sharing a still in a moment with Mrinal Kulkarni, Ashutosh termed Chatterjee as a ‘great director’ and termed his films as ‘gems’. The filmmaker added that it was a ‘great honour’ for him to work with the director and called him as ‘most gentle director.’

Sad to hear about the passing of ‘A GREAT DIRECTOR’ whose every film, is a GEM!

I had the great honour of working with Basu Da in Kamla Ki Maut!

The most gentle Director that I worked with as an Actor! 🙇‍♂️

Condolences to @guharupali ji and his family.#RIPBasuChatterjee 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eE1RGey2EQ — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) June 4, 2020

