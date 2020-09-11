Bear Grylls Reveals Worst Eating Experience In Live Session With Akshay Kumar; Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will soon feature on a special episode of Discovery’s Into The Wild with host Bear Grylls. Recently, in a live session on Instagram, Akshay Kumar conversed about the upcoming episode with Bear Grylls and his co-star Huma Qureshi online. During the interaction, Huma asked the adventurer about the most disgusting thing that he had to eat while being out in the wild. Here’s how Bear responded.

Bear Grylls' worst eating experience

The adventurer answered the question first assuring fans that he lives a normal life at home which doesn’t include him eating snake and testicles. However, he revealed that he hates eating several things like eyeballs, testicles, spiders, and tarantulas. Adding up to the same, Bear said that he was most disgusted after eating a goat testicle in Sahara.

First of all, people would think that I eat scorpions and snakes at home the whole day. But it isn’t like that, I have a very normal life at home. However, I have learned that for survival you need energy and for the energy, you need to eat. Sometimes, you have to put those fears and prejudice aside and kind of do the unimaginable. I think camel’s testicles, fluids, yak eyeballs, tarantulas and spiders. The worst thing I ate was a goat testicle. I met these locals in Sahara, who said we are going to eat this goat and you’re going to stay with us. So as our gift, we give you the price part of the goat and with experience now I know that it’s not a good idea. The goat was quite small but the size of the testicle was off the scale and I tried to swallow it whole, but it exploded and then I vomited. I had a mouth full of vomit and goat testicle and the whole day was a terrible day.

Everything about Bear Grylls & Akshay Kumar’s episode

The most-anticipated episode of the duo with air on Discovery Channel on Sunday, September 14. However, viewers can also watch it on Friday, September 11, on Discovery+ online. Akshay has posted several videos and pictures from the episode. Check out the promo of the latest episode here:

