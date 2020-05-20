Unseen Pic Of The Day: These Gorgeous Pageant Winners Are Showstoppers In The Picture

Bollywood beauties like Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra have a thing in common which is that they have made the nation proud by winning the Miss India beauty pageants with their sheer talent as well as determination. Recently a picture of all these beauty pageant winners posing together has been going viral on social media which will certainly take you on a trip down the memory lane. The picture has Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai striking a pose with the other pageant winners in this lovely unseen picture. Take a look at the rare picture.

Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen strike a pose along with the other pageant winners in this picture

The picture has Sushmita Sen who was crowned as Femina Miss India in the year 1994 as well as Miss Universe 1994 can be seen looking lovely in a purple gown. Sushmita Sen can also be seen donning an elaborate hairdo with studded hair accessories. Sushmita Sen's dewy makeup, statement earrings, and black gloves are further stealing the show as she can be seen pulling off a namaste in the picture. Sushmita Sen is also flanked by Aishwarya Rai in the picture who is not looking any less pretty.

Aishwarya Rai can be seen silvery white-colored gown with matching gloves. Aishwarya Rai's radiant makeup and a million-dollar smile are stealing the show in the picture. It is also Aishwarya Rai's straight hairdo which is adding to her beauty. Like Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya was crowned the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant. Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai are also joined by Diana Hayden and Yukta Mookhey.

Diana Hayden and Yukta Mookhey can also be seen looking gorgeous in the picture

Diana Hayden was the winner of the Miss World 1997 pageant. She can be seen donning a high neck silver-colored furry gown. The pageant winner's radiant makeup and stylish hairdo are adding volumes to the look. She is also flanked by Yukta Mookhey who had represented India at Miss World 1999 and had gone on to won the contest, She had become the fourth woman to win the Miss World title. Yukta can be seen looking exquisite in her light blue choker neck gown which she has paired up with a blue shawl. She also complimented the look with her statement earrings as well as the Miss World crown.

