Before 'SOTY', Alia Bhatt Made Her Debut Aschild Artist With This Film

As fans are aware, Alia Bhatt made her huge Bollywood lead debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012. However, that was not her debut film. The actor made her acting debut back in 1999, with thriller Sangharsh, as a child actor.

Produced by Alia Bhatt's uncle, Mukesh Bhatt, Sangharsh is a psychological thriller film directed by Tanuja Chandra. The 1999 release features Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. Sangharsh was a box office success. The film's plot was said to be based on the 1991 film The Silence of The Lambs. However, the film's director rejected this, claiming the film was based on a real police case in India. In the film, Alia Bhatt played younger Reet Oberoi, which was also played by Preity Zinta. Take a look at the snip of Alia Bhatt from Sangharsh.

Image Source: As seen in stills from Sangharsh, YouTube.

Later in 2012, Alia Bhatt made her huge Bollywood debut with Student of the Year. The film also marks Varun Dhawan and Siddhart Malhotra's debut. Reportedly, she auditioned alongside 500 girls and was cast after losing several kgs in the film. Alia Bhatt was asked to lose 20 kg weight in six months for her debut role in Student of the Year. The star took it as a challenge and her dedication made her shed 16 kg in just three months.

Student of the Year is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama film directed by Karan Johar. The film features Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles, and also features Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor and Farida Jalal in major supporting roles. Student of the Year won several awards, particularly for its direction, performances of the lead actors, and music, including Alia Bhatt winning Favourite Debut-Female at the Lions Gold Awards.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank. The flick showed how six individuals from different families experience the sufferings of love, betrayal, revenge and depression. The period drama film stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt.

For her upcomers, the Gully Boy actor has many films in her kitty. Namely, Gangubai Kathiawad, Sadak 2, RRR, Brahmastra and Takht. While Gangubai Kathiawadi is an upcoming Indian biographical crime film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sadak 2 is the sequel to the 1991 film Sadak. The sequel stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

