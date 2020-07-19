Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Meri Kahaani' BTS Videos Show What Went Into Making Of The Film

Priyanka Chopra worked in Teri Meri Kahaani which was helmed by Kunal Kohli. The film features Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor in prominent roles. Teri Meri Kahaani was Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor's first movie together and their performance was critically acclaimed. The film also had some fun behind-the-scenes moments. Take a look at Teri Meri Kahaani's BTS videos.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's Inspiring Journey From Miss World 2000 To Hollywood Stardom

Behind-the-scenes from Teri Meri Kahaani

The producer of the film Vicky Bahri said that when they looked at the script of the film they decided that they wanted to shoot in a different college overseas. He also adds that someone recommended the University of Nottingham and after looking at the infrastructure of the University, they decided to shoot the film there itself. Director Kunal Kohli also says that that film is about soul mates and it will release on Valentine's Day; however, it released in June. The film also completed 8 years recently.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's 'Kismat', Akshay Kumar's 'Aflatoon' & Other Movies By Guddu Dhanoa

Priyanka Chopra says that she loved the script of the film after she came to know that the story of the film is about three couples from three different eras who find love, and despite the trials and tribulations they face along the way, destiny seems determined to keep them together. She also adds that one of the eras was set in 1910 and the makers of the film had to re-create that era altogether. Manish Malhotra says that it was a difficult task to decide what the lead actors should wear according to the eras. Priyanka Chopra talks about her makeup and says that no-makeup looks are one of the difficulties looks to pull off.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Or Priyanka Chopra: Who Pulled Off The Mesh Bodysuit Better?

In this video, Kunal Kohli talks about the music of the film. He loves Sajid–Wajid's work and appreciates them for the kind of music they created for the film. The songs of the movie feature vocals by singers like Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan, Wajid Ali and Mika Singh.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Shahid Kapoor talks about his role in the film. He plays the role of Govind, Javed Qadri and Krish Kapoor in the film. He also says that his character Javed Qadri was one of the challenging characters he had to play in the film. The actor also talks about Priyanka Chopra's role in Teri Meri Kahaani.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.