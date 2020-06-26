Priyanka Chopra's 'Kismat', Akshay Kumar's 'Aflatoon' & Other Movies By Guddu Dhanoa

Guddu Dhanoa is one of the renowned directors and writers in Bollywood. He has directed many movies throughout his career and worked with some of the famous actors in Bollywood. He has worked with Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and many more actors. Take a look at the movies directed by Guddu Dhanoa.

Movies directed by Guddu Dhanoa

Kismat

The plot of the movie is about a gangster named Tony, who falls in love with a girl named Sapna. The role of Tony is played Bobby Deol and Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Sapna in the action drama film. The film is a remake of the Hollywood film Payback that released in 1999.

Kismat is produced by Pravin Shah and written by Dilip Shukla. The film also stars Kabir Bedi, Sanjay Narvekar, Mohan Joshi, Shahbaz Khan, Smita Jaykar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mushtaq Khan and Veerendra Saxena. Kismat released on February 20, 2004.

Ziddi

Ziddi is an action film that features Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. The plot of the movie is about Deva, who is on a mission to punish the culprits responsible for the death of his siblings. Guddu Dhanoa's Ziddi became one of the biggest hits of 1997. The movie is also available on Hotstar where you can watch the movie for free. The cast of the movie also features Anupam Kher, Sachin Khedekar and Ashish Vidyarthi in important roles.

Aflatoon

Akshay Kumar played a double role in Aflatoon. The story of the movie is about Raj, who falls in love with Pooja but faces trouble after he meets her father. The film released on December 19, 1997. The cast of Aflatoon also includes Shazia Malik, Farida Jalal, Harish Patel, Anupam Kher, Tiku Talsania and Remo D'Souza.

Rocky

23rd March 1931: Shaheed

The plot of the movie is about Bhagat Singh who was the greatest freedom fighter of India. The movie is directed by Guddu Dhanoa and produced by Dharmendra. The role of Bhagat Singh is played by Bobby Deol. The cast of 23rd March 1931: Shaheed includes Sunny Deol, Amrita Singh, Ranjan Koshal, Rahul Dev, Divya Dutta, Vivek Shauq, Sachin Khedekar and more actors.

