Sonam Kapoor's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo': Fun BTS Videos That Showcase Making Of The Film

Sonam Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. She worked in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 alongside Salman Khan. Sonam played the role of Maithili in the film and Salman Khan played a double in the film of Prem and Vijay. The plot of the movie revolves around the love story of Maithili and Prem. Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo also had some fun behind-the-scenes moments. Take a look at the behind-the-scenes videos.

Behind-the-scenes from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

In the video, the makers of the movie explain how they shot for the carriage scene. Salman Khan also explains his role in the scene and he says that the carriage scene starts when Vijay finds out that he is in trouble. In the scene, it is seen that Vijay is trying to save himself but before that, he saved the horses. It is one of the eye-catching scenes from the movie that is shot with the help of a green screen.

Sonam Kapoor is seen in the video shooting for the title song of the movie. The actor says that this is the first film in which she gets to dance on a title track. Neil Nitin Mukesh is also seen in the behind-the-scenes video and he speaks about how beautiful the set is and all the arrangments the team had to do for the song. The song is sung by Palak Muchhal.

Jalte Diye is one of the romantic songs from the movie. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the beautiful song. The behind-the-scenes video of the song consist of some romantic scenes between Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan. Sonam Kapoor also shares a funny moment during the shooting of the song where Salman Khan was not looking at her when she wanted him to. Salman Khan also says that Jalte Diye is a different type of song that he cannot explain how anyone feels when he/she listen to it for the first time.

