Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sonam Kapoor In Stunning Home Avatars

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always managed to impress the audience with her stellar performances in various movies. Some of her popular movies include Jab We Met, Omkara, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 3 Idiots, Tashan, Bodyguard, and many more. The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Irfan Khan, and will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan.

Sonam Kapoor kickstarted her acting career with Black and she has also given the audience some amazing movies to watch. Some of her notable performances include in movies like Saawariya, Delhi-6, I Hate Luv Storys, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, and many more. Both the actors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor, apart from being known for their acting skills are also known for their fashion sense and style. The actors were spotted donning similar home avatars and fans are in a major fix as to who sported the look better. Have a look at their pictures in similar outfits:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor sporting home avatars

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen sporting a baby pink coloured loose three-fourth sleeved top and white casual pants. The actor sported a very natural and casual look on her outing. She teamed up the outfit by opting for a pair of sunglasses and tied her hair back.

Sonam Kapoor made heads turn with her white cute casual top with the same design that Kareena Kapoor Khan has sported. But unlike the Jab We Met actor, Sonam Kapoor teamed her top with black pants and tied her hair back in a messy way and opted for a very simple look. Check out the picture:

Fans were super quick to notice the similarities in the outfits that the two actors sported. They found it extremely hard to judge as to who sported the outfit better, However, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor rocked the look with utmost style and elegance.

