Sonam Kapoor's 'Neerja': Behind-the-scenes Videos Of What Went Into Making Of The Film

Sonam Kapoor made her debut in 2007 and since then she has worked in numerous projects. Her acting in films like Khoobsurat and Aish impressed her fans and when it comes to her finest performance, undoubtedly it is the 2016 release Neerja. Not only appreciations but Sonam Kapoor also received a National Award for the film. Ram Madhvani's Neerja unfolded the life of a brave air hostess, Neerja Bhanot. The film also had some behind-the-scenes moments that are unmissable.

Behind-the-scenes moments from Neerja

In the video, Rama Bhanot is seen talking about her daughter Neerja and she mentions how brave she was. Neerja's mother is also seen encouraging Sonam Kapoor as an actor. Sonam Kapoor said she had a lot of responsibility as an actor to play the role of Neerja especially because it was a biographical film. Shabana Azmi is also seen in the video and she played the role of Rama Bhanot (Neerja's mother) in the movie. Shabana Azmi also went to Neerja's house to know more about the life of flight attendant.

The makers of the film had plans to shoot the film in Abu Dhabi for the plane scenes but later decided to hire people who could actually build a Pan-Am plane instead. Sonam Kapoor also says in the video that she was trained and explained each and everything about the aircraft. Ram Madhvani mentions some more information about the plane and the movie.

In the video, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan and Anil Kapoor were invited on the sets of Neerja and they all are amazed by the Pan-Am plane. They all appreciate the work put together by the makers of the film and they also individually give a speech on how thankful they feel to be invited on the sets of Neerja. Boman Irani and Rajkumar Hirani are also seen in the behind-the-scenes video.

