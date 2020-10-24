Bejoy Nambiar 'thrilled' To Be In The Directorial Team Of Madhuri Dixit's Web-debut

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming release Taish, stated that he is thrilled to collaborate with actor Madhuri Dixit for the latter's web-debut project. While talking to Mid-day, Bejoy Nambiar shared that he will be directing two episodes of the Netflix show, titled The Actress. Bejoy, who completed the shoot of a Tamil short film a few days back, will head to Nashik early next month to helm Madhuri Dixit-Nene's web debut.

Bejoy to join hands with Madhuri

While talking about his excitement to join the directorial team of The Actress, the 41-year-old filmmaker said that he is thrilled to get a chance to work with Madhuri Dixit Nene. Interestingly, the upcoming suspense-drama web-show, which will revolve around a superstar who vanishes without a trace, will see Sri Rao as the director-showrunner. Elaborating further, Nambiar asserted that he has never worked on a project where somebody else is the showrunner, and he has to fulfill the directorial responsibilities.

He said it will be a new experience for him. The filming for the web series began in March earlier this year. However, the production process came to a halt due to COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed by the government.

Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming project Taish, it is all set to start streaming on Zee5 from October 29 onwards. Sharing his experience of shooting Taish, Bejoy further added that it was a challenge to develop Taish in two formats, that is a film and a series. He also stated that as a creator, he constantly attempts to experiment with new things.

More about Taish

Taish is a Zee5 original produced by Nishant Pitti, Deepak Mukut, Bejoy Nambiar, Shivanshu Pandey and Rikant Pitti. Taish will be releasing in the form of a film and a six-part thriller series on the platform. A multi-starrer project, the Taish cast includes Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The movie was shot entirely in London. The film's cinematography is done by Harashvir Oberoi and edited by Priyank Prem Kumar.

