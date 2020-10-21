Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 25 Years Of 'Yaarana'; Remembers Co-artists Rishi-ji & Saroj-ji

Actor Madhuri Dixit recently took to social media to share throwback pictures from the making of the 1995 film, Yaarana. She spoke about Rishi Kapoor and Saroj Khan, who were both a commendable part of the film and its success. She also shed some light on the fond memories attached to the famous song, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya. Her fans have remembered Rishi Kapoor and Saroj Khan in the comments section while speaking highly of her look in the film.

Madhuri Dixit remembers the beauty of Yaarana

Actor Madhuri Dixit recently posted a bunch of pictures on her official Instagram handle, remembering the two veteran Bollywood artists, Saroj Khan and Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in July and April respectively. The actor posted a series of pictures from the film Yaarana as it completes 25 years.

In the first picture, actor Madhuri Dixit is seen dressed in a stunning blue saree and a matching sleeveless blouse. A heavy necklace and a bunch of bracelets have been added to the look, giving the outfit a shiny effect. She also posted a picture of herself at the end of the post, highlighting her look from the song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya.

In one of the pictures, Madhuri Dixit is seen posing with her Yaarana co-star, late actor Rishi Kapoor. The shot is from the much-loved Yaarana song, Mohabbat Ki Nazrein Karam, which was a romantic Bollywood number featuring Madhuri and Rishi in an open grass field. The actor also posted a picture with late choreographer Saroj Khan, remembering the close bond they shared. In the monochrome picture, the two artists are seen doing a dance step together with bright smiles across their faces.

In the caption for the post, actor Madhuri Dixit has spoken about the film Yaarana which completed 25 years in 2020. The actor started off by speaking about how she was working alongside Rishi Kapoor in the film while collaborating with Saroj Khan for Mera Piya Ghar Aaya. She has shed some light on the fond memories attached with the film which was a huge success at the time of its release. She has mentioned that she is remembering both the artists on this special occasion while also dedicating this film to the entire team. Have a look at the post from Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, fans have remembered the great contribution of Saroj Khan and Rishi Kapoor to the film industry. They have also complimented Madhuri Dixit’s look in the pictures while speaking about Yaarana. Have a look at few of the comments here.

