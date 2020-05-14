BTS Is Back To Live-stream With Their “Bang Bang Con The Live” Concert; See Details

The popular South Korean band BTS has decided to do a live stream concert on June 14 amid the pandemic. The band has followers from all over the globe who would love to see them perform during this lockdown. Read more to know about BTS performing at their live-stream concert.

Also Read | BTS Member Jungkook Breaks The Internet By Posting A Selfie, Fans Go Gaga

Also Read | Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger Wants To See BTS Member Jimin On 'The Masked Singer'

BTS to perform live at their Bang Bang Con The Live concert

BTS ammounced that they will be performing at their “Bang Bang Con The Live” concert. It will be held on June 14 at 6 pm Korean time which is 2:30 pm for the Indian viewers. BTS has said that the concert will run for approximately 90 minutes and be followed with other content. They have also mentioned that this is going to be a pre-paid concert. It seems that their last live performance has managed to be a hit and could be a good push for their “Bang Bang Con The Live” concert.

Also Read | BTS Member V's Catchphrase 'I'm A Good Boy' Takes TikTok By Storm; Watch Videos

Fans have been sharing their views online about BTS performing live at their Bang Bang Con The Live concert. Here are some fan reactions about the same.

Literally the fact that they are doing another online concert and this time it’s live 🥺 we really stan the most thoughtful and caring artist out there.... they are always giving us their best and providing us with content during these times, I’m so thankful🙏🏼#BANGBANGCON_TheLive pic.twitter.com/GMCabr25MD — ⟭⟬ 𝖊𝖒𝖒𝖆⁷ ⟭⟬ (@emma_withluv) May 14, 2020

who else is ready for a live bts concert in their living room 😭 #방탄소년단 #bangbangcon_thelive @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/twLKlNL3zv — kimjim (@seven_bts7) May 14, 2020

Also Read | BTS Members Jimin & RM Make Delicious Dalgona Coffee Amid Quarantine

Also Read | BTS Members RM & J-Hope Indulge In Craft Work, Jungkook Surprises Fans During Live Session

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.