Last Updated:

BTS Is Back To Live-stream With Their “Bang Bang Con The Live” Concert; See Details

BTS has recently announced the date for their next live-stream concert. It will run for a total of 90 minutes followed with other exclusive content. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
bts

The popular South Korean band BTS has decided to do a live stream concert on June 14 amid the pandemic. The band has followers from all over the globe who would love to see them perform during this lockdown. Read more to know about BTS performing at their live-stream concert. 

Also Read | BTS Member Jungkook Breaks The Internet By Posting A Selfie, Fans Go Gaga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Also Read | Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger Wants To See BTS Member Jimin On 'The Masked Singer'

BTS to perform live at their Bang Bang Con The Live concert

BTS ammounced that they will be performing at their “Bang Bang Con The Live” concert. It will be held on June 14 at 6 pm Korean time which is 2:30 pm for the Indian viewers. BTS has said that the concert will run for approximately 90 minutes and be followed with other content. They have also mentioned that this is going to be a pre-paid concert. It seems that their last live performance has managed to be a hit and could be a good push for their “Bang Bang Con The Live” concert.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Also Read | BTS Member V's Catchphrase 'I'm A Good Boy' Takes TikTok By Storm; Watch Videos

Fans have been sharing their views online about BTS performing live at their Bang Bang Con The Live concert. Here are some fan reactions about the same. 

Also Read | BTS Members Jimin & RM Make Delicious Dalgona Coffee Amid Quarantine

Also Read | BTS Members RM & J-Hope Indulge In Craft Work, Jungkook Surprises Fans During Live Session

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all