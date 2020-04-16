Ranveer Singh's Films With Lowest Ratings On IMDb; 'Befikre' To 'Ladies V/s Ricky Bahl'

Ranveer Singh’s contagious energy is seen in his various movies and also his public appearances. While his movies like Gully Boy and Padmavat have the highest ratings on IMDb, some of his movies like Befikre and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl have the lowest ratings. Here are Ranveer Singh’s movies with the lowest ratings on IMDb.

Ranveer Singh’s lowest-grossing movies according to IMDb

Befikre- 3.9

Directed by Aditya Chopra, the movie Befikre stars actors Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The film follows the love story of Dharam and Shyra who live life to the fullest until they fall in love and things get complicated. This film has a rating of 3.9 on IMDb, making it Ranveer Singh’s lowest rating film.

Ladies v/s Ricky Bahl - 5.9

Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Parineeti Chopra starred in the lead in this movie. Ladies v/s Ricky Bahl has a rating of 5.9 on IMDb. The movie follows the life of a con-man who makes women fall in love and elopes with their money.

Simmba – 5.9

With a rating of 5.9 on IMDb, Simmbaa was the third instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The film starred Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood along with actor Ranveer Singh. The film is based on the life of a corrupt police officer who enjoys the perks of being unethical until a life-changing event forces him to chose a righteous path.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela- 6.4

The adaption of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The film rates 6.4 according to IMDB making it Ranveer Singh’s fourth lowest-grossing films. The film follows the love story of Ram and Leela who belong to two different enemy communities in Gujrat.

Dil Dhadakne Do – 6.8

Dil Dhadakne Do was directed by Zoya Akhtar, starring Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar in the lead roles. The film follows the Mehra family who contemplates their way of living and their love lives whilst vacationing on a cruise. The film has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb.

