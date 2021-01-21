Bernie Sanders Sitting Alone At The Inauguration Invites Hilarious Memes; See

Bernie Sanders, a one-time competitor of US President Joe Biden has become a “meme-able politician” after an image from the inauguration ceremony went viral. While this year’s ceremony was both historic and scaled-down at the same time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanders was spotted sitting far away from everyone else. The Vermont senator Bernie Sanders arrived at Biden and first woman vice president Kamala Harris’ oath-taking ceremony, in a practical warm coat and delightful mittens. This soon invited a host of hilarious reactions online. Here are some of them:

tired of being caught in the tangle of my government pic.twitter.com/a9E4T2wxD9 — JP (@jpbrammer) January 20, 2021

i am living for the bernie sanders memes — sunshine (@_hristy) January 20, 2021

Bernard Sanders making meme-able content at Biden’s inauguration is just hilarious to me — MomOfYourFriendGroup (@lilmeowmaid) January 20, 2021

Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021

When the opening band sucks pic.twitter.com/QyWkYSkW9r — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders dropping in on the inauguration on the way to the post office and to Panera to pick up some lunch. pic.twitter.com/wHoYwHIK9x — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) January 20, 2021

This fit and energy is why I will always have a place in my heart for Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/DmsFXuWQgG — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders giving us new memes when we need them the most, nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/DXQVF9bvk1 — lyss (@lysssmk) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the 46th US President Joe Biden in his inaugural address called for unity and announced January 20 as “America’s Day”. In the first speech, officially as the president, Biden said that the Inauguration Day was a celebration of democracy and that the "the will of the people has been heard." He noted the challenges ahead of his administration and even thanked his predecessors of both parties.

He said, “Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause — the cause of democracy. The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."

Image credits: @redsteeze/Twitter