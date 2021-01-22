Bernie Sanders Meme Becomes 'Real Highlight' For Many At The Inauguration Day

Bernie Sanders became the unintentional highlight of the Inauguration Day. “You know in Vermont, we dress warm, we know something about the cold, and we’re not so concerned about good fashion, we want to keep warm," he said while speaking to CBS on Wednesday (Thursday IST). However, social media seemed to love his appearance, editing him in various scenarios.

Why is Bernie Sanders meme trending?

For Inauguration Day, Sanders walked out in a winter jacket – and mittens that were made from recycled materials. The 79-year-old senator's look was loved, especially his recycled wool mittens. Countless memes were made, which placed him on the set of FREINDS, the moon, the subway, India Gate and even a BTS album cover.

Sports fans too, had their own fun with Sanders' look. NBA, WNBA, WWE, NFL, NHL and other sports came through with multiple edits. While some players came through with memes they shared on their own, fan pages ended up sharing multiple memes.

Bernie Sanders NFL memes

A New England Patriots shared a meme edited with subtlety, adding Sanders on the sideline watching Malcolm Jenkins’ game-winning interception during Super Bowl XLIX.

Wow, I've never noticed this before. pic.twitter.com/w9HlYllqVo — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) January 21, 2021

Bernie x NFL pic.twitter.com/q1hAPuwITk — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 22, 2021

Some even edited Sanders with NFL coaches, who apparently fits in seamlessly.

Noted NFL Coach, Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/qHxj2e7LJU — KD ➐ (@notkdk3) January 21, 2021

Bernie Sanders NBA and WNBA memes

While fans and fan pages took to editing Sanders on multiple on-court images, Cleveland Cavaliers Andre Drummond shared a meme on his Twitter account. The image was of the Cavs double OT game against the Brooklyn Nets, which they won 116-109. The Nets, despite having Kyrie Irving back and playing with Kevin Durant and James Harden, were unable to contain the Cavaliers' offence.

The image Drummond shared featured Sanders joining the team during team discussions.

S/o to Bernie for hanging tight through 2 OT’s #dedication pic.twitter.com/072HdazRUi — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 21, 2021

WNBA's Chicago Sky also shared their own meme, placing Sanders courtside beside Courtney Vandersloot. \

Counting down the days until the season starts. 🪑 pic.twitter.com/savjNt1oKd — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) January 21, 2021

Others even edited the Vermont senator sitting with the Nets, joining their big three.

New favorite Bernie meme pic.twitter.com/DAIs1rn9r1 — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) January 21, 2021

Other Bernie Sanders memes

Not sure who came up with this one, but a new favorite is Bernie on the @GoldenKnights bench. pic.twitter.com/WyqzFllqU5 — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) January 21, 2021

when you see it/open for a surprise pic.twitter.com/q3EGA4KmYN — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 21, 2021

