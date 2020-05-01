Sonakshi Sinha's Best Action Films That Should Not Be Missed; From 'Dabangg' To 'Akira'

Sonakshi Sinha, over the years, has become one of the most bankable superstars in the Hindi film industry. She is praised for her acting abilities and is one of the most loved superstars. Sonakshi is mostly loved for her action films in which she quite often stars as she excels in this genre of films. Here are some of her most amazing and hard to miss action films.

Sonakshi Sinha's action films that are hard to miss

Dabangg

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut with Dabangg in 2010. Her role as Rajjo was praised by the audience and critics alike. Sonakshi even went on to receive a Filmfare award in the category of Best Female Debut for her role in the film. She was cast opposite Salman Khan in this thrilling movie franchise which was full of comical scenes and intense action sequences.

Dabangg became a huge success and therefore two more films were added to its franchise which also starred Sonakshi Sinha. Check out the trailers of the second and third parts.

Rowdy Rathore

Released in 2012, Rowdy Rathore came to be known as one of the biggest mass entertainers for that year. The film starred Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar in lead roles and had loads of action sequences mixed with a few funny scenes. The film was directed by Prabhudeva and went on to earn big numbers at the box office, making it one of the most profitable films for that year.

Action Jackson

Action Jackson was a classic Bollywood film that saw two Ajay Devgn playing a double role. The two characters, despite being polar opposites, never meet in the film until a very crucial point in the plot. Sonakshi Sinha plays his love interest in the film and does justice to her role according to fans. This film too was directed by Prabhudeva.

Akira

Akira was one of the best women-centric action films starring Sonakshi Sinha. The actor does everything in her capability to deliver a high octane action-packed drama film. Sonakshi Sinha was highly praised in the film for taking part in some jaw-dropping stunts and spectacular fighting moves. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Akira went on to become of the most loved films for 2016 among fans.

